EV reliability problem lies with Tesla manufacturing flaws, skewing EV inspection failures up

Used-car shoppers in Canada commonly judge reliability by a specific signal brand prestige, price tag, fuel type, or mileage, but new data shows that consumer assumptions about car brands known for their premium quality don't hold up over time.

The Clutch Certified Reliability Report, by Clutch, Canada's leading online pre-owned car retailer, found that despite their reputation, German brands such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi fail inspection 39 per cent more often than Japanese brands once the vehicles reach the 100,000 km mark. While the average American car fails inspection 60 per cent more often than Japanese cars. While many people buying a used car consider mileage a key decision point, Clutch's report highlights that brand matters more than mileage alone.

Japanese brands sweep the top five makes on the Clutch Certified Reliability Index:

Lexus (Japan) Subaru (Japan) Acura (Japan) Toyota (Japan) Honda (Japan)

The country of origin is the best indicator of quality. Despite their premium price tags, Lexus and Acura rank first and third on the list, respectively, two Japanese luxury brands known for premium quality and reliability.

Why does German luxury underperform? German luxury (BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi) models record higher pre-sale repair costs, higher warranty claim rates, and higher vehicle-issue return rates. A leading contributor to this is the price of upkeep; luxury ownership remains difficult to maintain, from premium parts to specialized labour, and when forgotten, vehicles depreciate faster.

Today, Clutch has released this report using data collected through their Clutch Certified process the standard every vehicle on clutch.ca has to meet before being sold.

210-point inspection: Each car is checked against 210 items across nine systems: engine and cooling, transmission and drivetrain, brakes, suspension and steering, electrical and lighting, HVAC, body and frame, interior and safety, and tires and wheels.

Each car is checked against 210 items across nine systems: engine and cooling, transmission and drivetrain, brakes, suspension and steering, electrical and lighting, HVAC, body and frame, interior and safety, and tires and wheels. Reconditioning: Vehicles that clear inspection enter reconditioning, which covers mechanical work, cosmetic fixes, glass, and standard prep.

Vehicles that clear inspection enter reconditioning, which covers mechanical work, cosmetic fixes, glass, and standard prep. 10-day return policy: Clutch offers comprehensive tracking of vehicle returns that are classified as vehicle issues.

Clutch offers comprehensive tracking of vehicle returns that are classified as vehicle issues. Warranty: The report's reliability index uses the 90-day post-sale claim window paid warranty claims filed within 90 days of sale across Clutch's full retail population as a data signal for measuring real-world post-sale failure rates by brand.

"With our Clutch Certified criteria, it becomes clear that the common marker of quality for consumers, brands, and price tag doesn't hold up once a vehicle is driven and used," says Dan Park, CEO of Clutch. "A premium price doesn't guarantee a premium ownership experience. Engineering origin continues to be a key indicator of long-term quality, with Japanese-engineered nameplates delivering long-lasting vehicles across luxury and affordable price points."

Do EVs fail inspection more often than hybrids and gas vehicles? Only when Tesla is part of the equation.

Hybrids perform on par with gas vehicles for the first 0 to six years, but once they've been driven for 7 to 10 years, hybrids surpass both gas vehicles, with lower inspection failures, only 47.3 per cent.

EVs consistently run four to five points behind gas and hybrid vehicles in the first 0 to six years, leading with the highest inspection failure rates at 15.3 percent and 25.3 per cent. But when explored further, it's not an EV technology issue; it's a Tesla manufacturing issue.

Tesla makes up 78 per cent of the EVs Clutch acquires. EV quality, or reputation for faultiness, is informed by Tesla's manufacturing issues. When compared to non-Tesla EVs, Teslas have the highest issue rate for brakes and suspension, electrical, body, interior, and HVAC. Where Teslas hold up is core EV architecture: powertrain, safety and driver assist technology. Tesla's poor physical performance drags down public perception of EVs as a whole, but non-Tesla EVs remain on par with both gas and hybrid quality.

What causes most vehicles in Canada to fail inspection?

Rust is the leading cause of used-car failure in Canada, with nearly one in two (48.5 per cent) vehicles that fail inspection having rust. That is followed by engine failure (40.8 per cent), drivetrain issues (29.7 per cent), and fluid leaks (16.5 per cent).

Road salt, freeze-thaw cycles, and long Canadian winters make corrosion and rust the most common vehicle issues, from perforated frames, rotted subframes, bubbled rocker panels, corroded wheel wells, and structural rust that can't be safely welded. Rust is also more than just cosmetic; any rust on frame rails poses a safety hazard.

Ram, Dodge, Chevrolet, Subaru, and Tesla show the highest rate of rust at 64 per cent, 62 per cent, 56 per cent, 56 per cent, and 57 per cent, respectively, but their brands don't tell the whole story. The terrain where the vehicles are commonly used is a factor, as they are subjected to the Canadian environment. The exception to this is Tesla, with documented brand and product-related rust issues across early Model 3s and twice as many body issues as other EVs.

For consumers looking to buy, does mileage or make predict reliability?

When it comes to vehicle longevity, Japanese brands stay roadworthy at much higher mileage than their American, German, and Korean competitors. At 100,000 kilometres (km), the average American car fails inspection 60 per cent more often than Japanese cars, followed by German cars and Korean cars failing more often than Japanese cars by 39 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively.

Exploring by brand further, a Honda consistently runs half the failure rate of a Chevrolet:

At 40-60K km: Honda only fails inspection 10.6 per cent of the time, whereas Chevrolet's failure rate is 18.1 per cent

At 100-120K km: Honda only fails 30.1 per cent of the time, with Chevrolet at 67.7 per cent

At 120-150K km: Honda's failure rate is 43.8 per cent, whereas Chevrolet is failing 79.1 per cent of the time

What does this mean for car buyers?

The Clutch Certified Reliability Report offers a few key takeaways to keep in mind:

Brand origin matters more than brand prestige

Mileage alone is a poor indicator of used car reliability

Rust is the single biggest practical risk for used-car buyers in Canada

EVs perform comparably to gas and hybrid vehicles on most reliability measures, outside of Teslas

Methodology for Clutch Certified Data

The index blends four dimensions into a single score on a 10-point scale for each make. Warranty activity carries the largest weight (35%) because it measures what actually breaks after the car reaches a customer. Pre-sale signals (inspection, reconditioning) and post-sale signals (warranty, returns) are balanced 50/50.

All measurements are normalized within age buckets (0-3, 4-6, and 7-10 years), so older vehicles aren't penalized for their age, then volume-weighted across a make's population. A make must have meaningful volume in at least two age buckets to be rated. Twenty-five makes meet that threshold.

Full methodology, data sources, and calculations are published in a companion document available to media and research partners on request.

About Clutch

Founded in 2016, Clutch is Canada's leading online retailer for pre-owned vehicles. Clutch aims to provide an incredible car-buying experience for its customers by bringing a best-in-class e-commerce experience to the Canadian pre-owned car industry. By visiting clutch.ca, customers can browse a large selection of high-quality vehicles at competitive prices and access an end-to-end online purchase experience, which includes financing, warranty, and seamless home delivery. Clutch ensures complete peace of mind with each car being backed with a standard 10-day money-back guarantee and 210-point inspection. Clutch is headquartered in Toronto and services Ontario, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, with sell-side services also available in British Columbia.

To learn more about Clutch visit clutch.ca.

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