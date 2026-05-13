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WKN: 880767 | ISIN: SE0000117970 | Ticker-Symbol: NCGB
Frankfurt
13.05.26 | 08:05
17,670 Euro
-1,01 % -0,180
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NCC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NCC AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,66017,73013:21
17,62017,69013:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2026 11:00 Uhr
44 Leser
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NCC AB: NCC signs 12 asphalt contracts in Norway

NCC has signed 12 asphalt contracts with the Norwegian Public Roads Administration (NPRA) and counties in Norway. The contracts will ensure a high level of activity throughout the season. The term of the contracts is one year, and the combined total is approximately SEK 680 million.

"The outcome of procurement processes for state and county asphalt contracts has been positive, providing NCC with a solid basis for a strong season. Work will begin in earnest in May," says Grete Aspelund, CEO of NCC Industry.

CO2 weighting helps reduce emissions
All contracts signed to date this year include CO2 weighting criteria of 30 percent, which is a legal requirement in Norway. The inclusion of environmental weighting criteria in procurement processes is a way to reward lower emissions from asphalt production. It incentivizes the necessary investments in asphalt plants, while helping to reduce production emissions.

NCC has been working systematically and purposefully for many years to identify production solutions that will help to reduce CO2 emissions. Initiatives have included the use of wood pellets as an energy source in asphalt plants, biogenic binding agents and significant use of reclaimed asphalt pavement (RAP). NCC currently has six wood-pellet-fuelled asphalt plants in Norway.

"The procurement model requiring CO2 weighting helps to promote the necessary reductions in CO2 emissions and to Norway achieving its climate targets. Aside from substantially reducing emissions, wood pellets also enable more predictable energy prices and strengthen energy security," says Grete Aspelund.

The contracts refer to the following areas:

  • Innlandet county - Gudbrandsdalen, Valdres, Nord Østerdalen
  • Innlandet county - Ren/Engerdal/Trysil
  • Agder county - Agder midt
  • Rogaland county - Nord Rogaland
  • Rogaland county - Nord Jæren
  • Akershus county - Reinforcement and paving
  • Møre og Romsdal county - Fylkesveger Sunnmøre
  • Norwegian Public Roads Administration - Greater Oslo
  • Norwegian Public Roads Administration - Nedre Buskerud and Akershus vest
  • Norwegian Public Roads Administration - Telemark
  • Norwegian Public Roads Administration - Europe and main roads in Hordaland
  • Norwegian Public Roads Administration - Nord Rogaland

The total order value amounts to approximately SEK 680 million, of which approximately SEK 550 million have been registered in the first quarter of 2026 and approximately SEK 130 million will be registered in the second quarter in NCC Industry business area.

For further information, please contact:
Tove Stål, Head of Group External Relations NCC, +46 76 521 61 02, tove.stal@ncc.se

NCC's media line: +46 8 585 519 00, press@ncc.se, NCC's Media bank

About NCC. NCC is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics. Based on its expertise in managing complex construction processes, NCC contributes to the positive impact of construction for its customers and society. Operations include building and infrastructure project contracting, asphalt and stone materials production, and commercial property development. In 2025, NCC had sales of about SEK 56 bn and 11,500 employees. NCC's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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