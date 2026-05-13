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PR Newswire
13.05.2026 12:24 Uhr
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T-Global Technology Partners with France's SiPearl to Advance Next-Generation HPC Cooling Technologies

TAIPEI, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T-Global Technology today announced that its flagship project, "Development of High Thermal Conductivity Materials and Two-Phase Liquid Cooling Modules for HPC Chips," has been officially approved under Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs' "A+ Driving Industrial Innovation with AI" Program.

As demand for AI, high-performance computing (HPC), and data center infrastructure continues to accelerate, thermal management has become a critical factor in enabling higher computing performance, energy efficiency, and system reliability. Under this two-year joint R&D initiative, T-Global will collaborate with SiPearl, the European fabless designer of high-performance, energy-efficient CPUs for HPC, AI, and data centers, to develop advanced thermal management solutions for next-generation computing platforms.

The collaboration represents a key milestone in T-Global's strategic expansion into the global advanced R&D ecosystem. By combining its expertise in high-performance thermal materials, module design optimization, and system-level validation with SiPearl's advanced processor development capabilities, T-Global aims to deliver innovative cooling technologies that support higher chip performance while reducing energy consumption.

With AI applications rapidly expanding from large-scale cloud infrastructure to edge computing, chip-level heat flux continues to rise significantly. Conventional cooling approaches are increasingly reaching their physical limits, making advanced thermal solutions essential to sustaining the next wave of computing innovation. Through this Taiwan-France collaboration, T-Global is strengthening its role as a trusted technology partner for global HPC and AI platforms.

"We are glad to be collaborating with T-Global, a recognized expert in the field of thermal management solutions, on its flagship project, 'Development of High Thermal Conductivity Materials and Two-Phase Liquid Cooling Modules for HPC Chips.' This excellent opportunity further strengthens SiPearl's long-standing ties with Taiwan's semiconductor ecosystem, under the auspices of the Taiwanese Ministry of Economic Affairs," said Philippe Notton, CEO and founder of SiPearl.

T-Global remains committed to advancing innovation in thermal management and delivering comprehensive solutions that combine performance, stability, and reliability. Moving forward, the company will continue to work with global partners to develop more efficient, energy-saving cooling technologies that enable next-generation computing systems to operate reliably at peak performance, while demonstrating Taiwan's strength in advanced materials and engineering integration.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2977897/02_2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/t-global-technology-partners-with-frances-sipearl-to-advance-next-generation-hpc-cooling-technologies-302770804.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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