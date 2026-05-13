



TOKYO, May 13, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Akasaka Heating & Cooling Supply Co., Ltd ("Akanetsu", a TBS Group company) held a Group "Hydrogen Heat Source Facility Commissioning Ceremony" on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.The company supplies heating, cooling, and electricity to various buildings in the Akasaka 5-chome district of Minato-ku, Tokyo. In renewing its heat source facilities, the company has introduced hydrogen utilization equipment designed with safety in mind, while considering the potential of green hydrogen as a next-generation energy source. Full-scale operations commenced in May 2026. This facility marks the first instance in Tokyo where a private heat supply operator, for commercial purposes, accepts and stores green hydrogen, utilizing it for power generation via fuel cells and for heat supply via hydrogen-co-fired boilers.First, Ryujiro Abe, President & Chief Executive Officer of TBS Holdings, stated: "The full-scale operation of this green hydrogen facility represents a major step towards the decarbonization of urban infrastructure, and demonstrates the potential of a new social infrastructure from Akasaka. Moving forward, we will continue to accumulate knowledge while ensuring safety and a stable supply, and we will continue to communicate our efforts to society through our GX initiatives. I would like to express my sincere gratitude once again for everyone's support."Following this, Yuriko Koike, Governor of Tokyo, stated: "Hydrogen is one way to address both stable energy supply and decarbonization. Precisely because the supply of fossil fuels is unstable today, hydrogen is attracting more attention than ever as a game changer that can turn a challenge into an opportunity. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is advancing a range of initiatives toward realizing a hydrogen society under three key concepts: 'produce,' 'transport' and 'use.' This hydrogen heat source facility is the first initiative to make full-scale use of green hydrogen in the very heart of Tokyo, and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has supported its introduction. The facility is also expected to use green hydrogen procured through market-based trial transactions conducted by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. I believe this is an extremely important initiative for expanding demand for green hydrogen in Tokyo. Taking today as a starting point, let us work together to further accelerate our progress toward realizing a clean and safe hydrogen society."During the ceremony, guests were shown the 'hydrogen storage alloy' contained within the plant's hydrogen tanks, enabling the safe storage of hydrogen at low pressure.Subsequently, a live broadcast link was established with the hydrogen plant in Akasaka 5-chome, where the safety-focused hydrogen utilization facilities generate electricity and steam (thermal energy) from green hydrogen. The pure hydrogen fuel cells generate electricity directly from hydrogen and emit no CO2 during power generation. The electricity generated is used for lighting and power systems within the plant facility, and in the event of an emergency, they can operate autonomously to secure power for essential power needs within the plant. The hydrogen released from the hydrogen tanks then passes through piping within the facility to hydrogen-co-fired once-through boilers, where it is used in combination with city gas to produce steam (thermal energy). At the maximum hydrogen cofiring ratio of 50% by volume, each boiler is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 21% compared with operation using city gas alone. The reduction effect may vary depending on operating conditions. (*The reduction effect varies depending on operating conditions.) The green hydrogen used in the facility is transported regularly from Yamanashi Prefecture. The introduction of the facility has received a grant from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.Morimasa Takagi, Representative Director and President of Akanetsu, reflected on the start of full-scale operations, stating: " I am deeply moved to have reached this milestone. This initiative began several years ago, and we have faced many challenges along the way." He went on to share his passion for further hydrogen utilization in the years ahead. "This year, Akanetsu joined the Council for Study of Hydrogen Supply Systems and Pipelines in Tokyo. It's a great dream and source of daily inspiration that we'll see hydrogen pipelines running through the streets of Akasaka, with TBS's GX efforts evolving even further."ReferenceMar 27, 2025Press release: Akanetsu Installs Heat Source Facilities Utilizing Green Hydrogen, the First Such Initiative by a District Heating and Cooling Company in Central Tokyohttps://www.acnnewswire.com/press-release/All/97425/Akanetsu-Installs-Heat-Source-Akasaka Heating & Cooling Supply Co., LtdAkasaka Heating & Cooling Supply Co., Ltd ("Akanetsu") provides a stable supply of energy produced by two underground plants in the form of chilled water, steam, and electricity to the TBS Broadcasting Center and other buildings in the Akasaka 5-chome area of Minato-ku, Tokyo. Akanetsu has a business continuity plan (BCP) in place to ensure that its operations and business activities and the daily functions of the district can continue uninterrupted in the event of a major disaster. Akanetsu is committed to supporting local lifestyles and contributing to society by introducing safe and secure facilities utilizing hydrogen to realize the future of green hydrogen as a next-generation energy source and a decarbonized society. https://www.akanetsu.co.jp/Media Inquiries Regarding This ReleaseAkasaka Heating & Cooling Supply Co., Ltd:info@akanetsu.co.jpSource: Akasaka Heating & Cooling Supply Co., LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.