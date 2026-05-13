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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2026 12:46 Uhr
94 Leser
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Jing'an District government: Shanghai's new urban landscape "Scruffy Puppy" goes viral

SHANGHAI, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 5.2-meter-tall puppy sculpture made of grass and flowers located in Jing'an District, Shanghai, has gone viral since its debut at the 2026 Shanghai International Flower Show which was held from April 18 till May 5 for its vivid, adorable yet slightly scruffy appearance, making it a popular "photo star" of the city.

Shanghai

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

To ensure residents and visitors to capture good photos with the "puppy", nicknamed "Scruffy Puppy" by netizens, staff from related departments have provided it with regular "grooming and maintenance" to keep it vibrant. In response to visitors' concerns about photo taking in the nighttime, staff even worked in the rain to install spotlights to ensure the "puppy"can "glow" at night.

Jing'an District has also turned the puppy to an animated character and use light projections to make it "run" freely on the walls of buildings along the Suzhou River.

As more and more residents and tourists expressed online their willingness to keep the "puppy" sculpture after the flower show ended, Jing'an District government has recently confirmed that the "business hour" of the "puppy" has been extended and that more long-term and scientific maintenance measures will be implemented.

In addition, the local government has launched an online public campaign to solicit an official "name" for the "puppy".

The "puppy" has sparked lasting enthusiasm. Statistics show that from the flower show's opening on April 18 till May 5, over 1.7 million visitors were recorded in a nearby shopping mall, an increase of 192 percent as compared with the same period of last year. Among the visitors, 41 percent were domestic visitors from outside Shanghai and 2.7 percent were overseas visitors, generating a total consumption of more than 61.5 million yuan.

Beyond these numbers, what truly matters is the warmth of a city willing to take care of such a "scruffy puppy" and honoring every wish of its citizens.

Source: Jing'an District government



Contact person: Mr. Lu, Tel: 86-10-63074558.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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