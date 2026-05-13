Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a global provider of electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions, today announced a new partnership with Freenow by Lyft, one of Europe's leading multi-mobility apps, to support the electrification of taxi operations across key European markets. Through the agreement, Freenow drivers and fleet operators will gain access to exclusive conditions across a selection of Wallbox charging solutions designed for both home and business use.

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Wallbox and Freenow by Lyft partner to support taxi electrification across Europe.

The program has already launched in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Spain. Through the partnership, Freenow BEV and PHEV taxi drivers and fleet owners will be able to access Wallbox charging solutions tailored to their day-to-day operational needs, whether charging at home or at fleet depots. The offering will include Pulsar Max for individual drivers, as well as Pulsar Pro and eM4 for fleet and shared charging environments.

As taxi and ride-hailing networks across Europe continue to electrify, access to reliable and easy-to-manage charging infrastructure is becoming increasingly important for both independent drivers and fleet operators. Latest data shows that over 60% of vehicles in more than 180 cities in Europe on the Freenow platform are already fully or partially electrified, highlighting the growing momentum behind this transition. By partnering with Freenow, Wallbox is expanding access to charging solutions that can help simplify the shift to electric mobility, while supporting more efficient daily operations for professionals who depend on their vehicles throughout the day.

Ignasi Alastuey, Chief Business Officer at Wallbox, said: "The shift to electric mobility in the taxi sector will depend on making charging simple, accessible and suited to the everyday needs of drivers and fleet operators. At Wallbox, we are focused on helping remove barriers to adoption with charging solutions that are easy to use and designed to support professional mobility. Through this partnership with Freenow, we are making that transition more accessible for drivers across Europe."

Felix Brand, Chief Strategy Officer at Freenow by Lyft, added: "At Freenow, we are committed to supporting drivers and fleet partners in their transition to electric mobility. Working with Wallbox allows us to offer access to charging solutions that are practical, reliable and adapted to the needs of our driver community, helping make electrification a more viable option across our network."

Under the agreement, Freenow drivers and fleet operators will benefit from exclusive discounts across the selected Wallbox portfolio. The partnership will also connect them with Wallbox's local network of certified installation partners, helping ensure a smooth experience from initial interest through installation.

With this collaboration, Wallbox continues to strengthen its position as a partner for the electrification of professional mobility in Europe, supporting a growing range of use cases from individual home charging to more complex fleet charging needs.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine the relationship between users and the network. Wallbox goes beyond charging electric vehicles to give users the power to control their consumption, save money and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use in more than 100 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, where the company's headquarters are located, Wallbox currently has offices across Europe, Asia, and America. For more information, visit www.wallbox.com.

About Freenow by Lyft

Freenow by Lyft is the European taxi app featuring broad multi-mobility options for everyone across 9 European markets and over 180 cities. Millions of passengers can access various mobility services within a single app, including taxis, private hire vehicles, carsharing, car rental, e-scooters, e-bikes, e-mopeds and public transport. With headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, Freenow is led by CEO Thomas Zimmermann.

In July 2025, Freenow was acquired by Lyft, a global mobility platform offering a mix of rideshare, taxis, private hire vehicles, executive chauffeur services, car sharing, bikes, and scooters across 6 continents and thousands of cities. Millions of drivers have chosen to earn on billions of rides. Together, Freenow and Lyft are helping to create a more connected world, with transportation options for everyone.

Visit our website for further information and download the Freenow app.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Wallbox's expected future operating results and financial position, growth, profitability and cost optimization, including expected impact of the commercial agreement regarding Wallbox's renewed capital structure; industry and company growth, and Wallbox's business strategy and plans, including expected benefits of the commercial launches of the Quasar 2 and Supernova PowerRing and related reinforcement of Wallbox's sales and service organization. The words "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Wallbox's history of operating losses; the adoption and demand for electric vehicles including the success of alternative fuels, changes to rebates, tax credits and the impact of government incentives or reduction thereof; political and economic uncertainty and macroeconomic factors, such as impacts from tariffs and trade barriers, geopolitical conflicts, consumer spending, inflation and foreign exchange rates; the accuracy of Wallbox's forecasts and projections including those regarding its market opportunity; competition; risks related to losses or disruptions in Wallbox's supply or manufacturing partners; Wallbox's reliance on the third-parties outside of its control; risks related to Wallbox's technology, intellectual property and infrastructure; executive orders and regulatory changes under the U.S. political administration and uncertainty therefrom, as well as the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in Wallbox's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of Wallbox's website at investors.wallbox.com. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. Any forward-looking statement that Wallbox makes in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, Wallbox disclaims any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Contacts:

Wallbox Public Relations Contact:

Albert Cabanes

Public Relations

Press@wallbox.com