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ACCESS Newswire
13.05.2026 13:02 Uhr
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The White House Names Peter Arnell as U.S. Chief Brand Architect within the National Design Studio

The White House today announced Peter Arnell as the first-ever Chief Brand Architect of the United States, a founding role within the National Design Studio.

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / The White House today announced Peter Arnell as the first-ever Chief Brand Architect of the United States, a founding role within the National Design Studio.

Arnell will serve as Chief Brand Architect to Joe Gebbia, U.S. Chief Design Officer, working in direct partnership to accelerate the President's Executive Order 14338: "Improving Our Nation Through Better Design".

Widely regarded as one of the world's foremost brand architects, Arnell brings 45 years of experience creating and transforming global brands, corporations, and institutions across technology, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, fashion, and sports, as well as major public and nonprofit organizations including the Special Olympics and the FDNY Foundation.

As Chief Brand Architect for the nation, Arnell will define and unify how the nation expresses itself-aligning identity, systems, and experience into one coherent whole. The role is designed to strengthen trust at home while enhancing the global position, perception, and competitiveness of the United States of America.

He will lead the strategic and creative development of a unified design and brand system for the U.S., ensuring that every interaction with government is clear, consistent, and built for the American people.

Working within the National Design Studio, Arnell will help reimagine how the United States of America designs, communicates, and delivers its identity and services by:

* Establishing a cohesive national brand architecture

* Modernizing public access across more than 27,000 government websites

* Advising federal agencies on communication, design, and user experience

* Accelerating adoption of key national initiatives at scale, including the new Dietary Guidelines and TrumpRx

This appointment reflects a broader national priority: that the United States of America will lead not only through policy and power, but also through clarity, design excellence, and strength of identity.

Statement from the National Design Studio

Joe Gebbia, U.S. Chief Design Officer:

"The National Design Studio was created to bring world-class design and technology into the core of government-with clarity, speed, and real impact.

Peter Arnell's appointment accelerates that mission. Together, we will ensure the user experience of the United States shows up with excellence and consistency at every touchpoint-while advancing key national initiatives and bringing programs like the new Dietary Guidelines, and TrumpRx into everyday American life."

Statement from Peter Arnell

Peter Arnell, U.S. Chief Brand Architect:

"The United States is the greatest brand in the world-and it deserves to be expressed with clarity, strength, and purpose.

On the eve of our 250th anniversary, we have the opportunity to unify how America communicates, serves, and leads-ensuring that critical national initiatives are understood, adopted, and trusted by the American people."

Contact:
Dan Zuzunaga
dan@peterarnell.com

SOURCE: Peter Arnell



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-white-house-names-peter-arnell-as-u.s.-chief-brand-architect-1165805

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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