Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Olive Resource Capital Inc. (TSXV: OC) ("Olive" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of its quarterly financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026.

Highlights:

As a result of strong investment performance Olive reported record Net Income of $1,172,226 or $0.01 per share for the period ended March 31, 2026.

Investment Portfolio valued at $17,451,792 (inclusive of cash) for March 31, 2026, as compared to a value of $16,473,208 (inclusive of cash) for December 31, 2025.

NAV per share for March 31, 2026 of $0.152 per share, compared to $0.145 per share on December 31, 2025.

Samuel Pelaez, the Company's President, CEO, CIO, and Director stated: "The conflict in Iran was the defining factor for commodity and equity performance during the quarter. Market volatility, as measured by the VIX Index rose to the highest since the U.S. tariff announcement in April 2025. In spite of the volatility, commodity equities posted positive performance due to strength in the earlier part of the year. At Olive, we made adjustments to the portfolio, looking to move up-market cap in the mining sector, and increasing our exposure to the energy sector."

Table 1: Olive's Significant Investments

Name Ticker Sector Category (Audited) Value (Unaudited) Value Dec 31, 2025(1) Mar 31, 2026(1) Omai Gold Mines Corp.(2) OMG.v Precious Metals Public Equity $3,504,200 $4,255,100 Black Sheep Ventures Inc. Private Real Estate Private Equity & Convertible Debenture $1,527,912 $1,537,776 Arizona Sonoran Copper Co. ASCU Base Metals Public Equity $908,200 $1,400,000 Aurion Resources Ltd. AU.v Precious Metals Public Equity $542,700 $743,700 Goldsky Resources Corp. (inc. Warrants) GSKR.v Precious Metals Public Equity $296,829 $631,485 Sun Valley Minerals Inc.(2) Private Precious Metals Private Equity $375,000 $562,500 West Point Gold Corp.(2) WPG.v Precious Metals Public Equity $515,551 $508,133 Bravo Mining Corp. BRVO.v Precious Metals Public Equity $601,250 $488,312 GeoPark Ltd. GPRK Oil & Gas Public Equity $203,123 $436,580 Sterling Metals Corp. (inc. Warrants) SAG.c Base Metals Public Equity $1,074,043 $381,405 Other Public Equity Liquid Investments and Cash Equivalents (3) $2,645,285 $2,696,525 Other Public Equity Fundamental Investments Incl. Warrants (4) $3,191,934 $2,853,534 Other Private Equity, Loans, & Convertible Debenture Investments $1,087,181 $956,743 Total $16,473,208(5) $17,451,729(5)

For publicly listed investments traded on recognized exchanges, valuation is based on closing trading prices. For private equity investments, valuation is per the most recent financial statements. For Convertible Debentures, valuation is per the most recent financial statements, adjusted for interest accruals and convertibility value. Derek Macpherson, Executive Chairman of Olive Resource Capital is a Director of this issuer (Omai Gold Mines; West Point Gold). Samuel Pelaez, CEO of Olive Resource Capital is a Director of this issuer (Sun Valley Minerals). Olive defines Liquid Investments as investments whose position can be liquidated in less than one day's average trading volume for that security. This measure also includes cash and cash equivalents; but does not include adjustments for working capital and liabilities. Olive invites the reader to refer to its most recent financial statements available on its website; www.olive-resource.com for details on the Company's liabilities. Out of the Money Warrants are valued using Black Scholes with 35% volatility, and 3% interest rate. In the Money Warrants are valued at their intrinsic value. The increase in value from December 31, 2025 is primarily as a result of stock price appreciation of the investments.

Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB")

As of the date of this release, the Company holds 4,000,000 common shares in treasury pending cancellation.

As of the date of this release Olive Resource Capital Inc. has 106,744,709 common shares outstanding.

Q1 2026 Financial Results Summary

Operational Summary

The Company's net income totaled $1,172,226 for the three months ended March 31, 2026, with basic and diluted income per share of $0.01 This compares with a net income of $1,106,501 with basic and diluted income per share of $0.01 for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

The increase in income of $65,725 is primarily the result of the Company's higher realized gains on investments for the three months ended March 31, 2026 as compared to the same period of last year.

Estimation of Net Asset Value per Share

Net asset value per share ("NAV") is a non-IFRS financial measure. NAV is calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities divided by the total number of common shares outstanding as at a specific date. The term NAV does not have any standardized meaning according to IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. There is no comparable IFRS financial measure presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements and thus no applicable quantitative reconciliation for such non-IFRS financial measure. The Company believes that the measure provides information useful to its shareholders in understanding the Company's performance and may assist in the evaluation of the Company's business relative to that of its peers. This data is furnished to provide additional information and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS and is not necessarily indicative of other metrics presented in accordance with IFRS. The existing NAV of the Company is not necessarily predictive of the Company's future performance or the NAV of the Company as at any future date.

Period

Ended Total

Assets Total

Liabilities Net

Assets Shares

Outstanding NAV

per Share Mar 31, 2026 $17,480,896 $1,227,530 $16,253,366 106,744,709 $0.152 Dec 31, 2025 $16,506,498 $1,163,289 $15,343,209 106,144,709 $0.145 Sep 30, 2025 $14,398,021 $772,995 $13,625,026 106,144,709 $0.128 Jun 30, 2025 $8,625,582 $202,259 $8,423,323 106,144,709 $0.079 Mar 31, 2025 $7,547,141 $55,796 $7,491,345 106,144,709 $0.070 Dec 31, 2024 $6,452,049 $70,207 $6,381,842 109,174,709 $0.059 Sep 30, 2024 $6,960,407 $150,393 $6,810,014 109,174,709 $0.062 Jun 30, 2024 $6,817,822 $198,932 $6,618,890 109,174,709 $0.061 Mar 31, 2024 $6,793,179 $213,458 $6,579,721 109,174,709 $0.060 Dec 31, 2023 $7,128,257 $158,320 $6,969,937 109,174,709 $0.064 Sep 30, 2023 $7,487,385 $172,925 $7,314,460 111,768,709 $0.065 Jun 30, 2023 $7,515,703 $209,469 $7,306,234 111,768,709 $0.065 Mar 31, 2023 $7,376,244 $202,588 $7,173,656 111,768,709 $0.064 Dec 31, 2022 $6,727,183 $420,484 $6,309,699 110,768,709 $0.057

About Olive Resource Capital Inc.:

Olive is a resource-focused merchant bank and investment company with a portfolio of publicly listed and private securities. The Company's assets consist primarily of investments in natural resource companies in all stages of development.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should", "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Olive to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking, including, without limitation, statements concerning Olive's intended future disclosure practices. Although Olive believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: past success or achievement does not guarantee future success; negative investment performance; downward market fluctuations; downward fluctuations in commodity prices and changes in the prices of commodities in general; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations; changes in economic and political conditions that could negatively affect certain commodity prices; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Olive does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This commentary is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice nor does it constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities referred to. The information provided in this recording has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable and is believed to be accurate at the time of publishing but we do not represent that it is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297301

Source: Olive Resource Capital Inc.