Camunda to orchestrate sales and operational processes, improve efficiency, and enable compliant growth

Camunda, the enterprise platform for agentic orchestration, today announced that PKO Leasing, one of the leading leasing companies in Central and Eastern Europe and part of PKO Bank Polski, the biggest financial group in Poland, has selected Camunda to orchestrate end-to-end financial processes across its multi-product offering.

As PKO Leasing expanded its multi-product offering, the company faced a familiar challenge in the financial industry: each new tool automated a slice, but no one owned the end- to-end outcomes. Disconnected systems, manual handoffs, and siloed processes created operational friction, slowing time-to-market and impacting customer experience. To break through this automation ceiling, PKO Leasing selected Camunda to orchestrate processes across systems and people within its strategic initiative Project Falcon 2.0, a next-generation omnichannel, multi-product and multi-tenant sales platform.

Arkadiusz Jadczak, Director of the IT Projects Office and Application Development at PKO Leasing, says: "Camunda gives us the foundation to orchestrate our omnichannel core financial processes from end to end with full visibility, control, and governance. We've standardized and automated the key processes that drive our business: product pricing calculations, KYC and KYB, creditworthiness assessments, credit decision, identity verification, remote contract signing, and all back office operations. The result: less manual work, improve operational efficiency, and deliver faster customer experiences, while maintaining full control over compliance and risk."

PKO Leasing's long-running financial processes, spanning product applications, credit assessment, KYC and KYB, contract management, and payment handling, historically relied on manual handoffs and disconnected systems. Camunda replaced that with end-to-end orchestration: manual steps run straight through, and humans stay in control where it matters most. The orchestration platform's open, composable architecture integrates seamlessly with existing systems, eliminating vendor lock-in and enabling long-term flexibility. Built-in observability gives teams real-time visibility into end-to-end omnichannel processes to identify issues faster and continuously improve performance.

Stéphane Faivre-Duboz, Vice President Sales EMEA at Camunda, adds: "We're proud to support PKO Leasing in transforming complex financial operations into scalable, orchestrated processes. Our platform enables organizations like PKO Leasing to orchestrate across systems, people and AI agents with the governance and control that mission-critical financial processes demand. The results are faster decisions, lower operational costs, and a future-ready foundation to operationalize AI across core business processes."

With Camunda orchestrating processes across people, systems, and AI agents, PKO Leasing is positioned to reduce costs, accelerate product launches, continuously improve efficiency, ensure compliance, and increase business agility at scale.

About PKO Leasing

PKO Leasing is a leader in the leasing market in Poland and part of the PKO Bank Polski Group, the largest financial institution in Central and Eastern Europe. The company provides financing solutions, including leasing and loans for vehicles, machinery or equipment. Serving small and medium-sized enterprises as well as large corporations, PKO Leasing supports business growth and investment.

With a strong market position and close cooperation with PKO Bank Polski, the company delivers flexible, comprehensive solutions. PKO Leasing focuses on innovation, digitalization, and sustainable development, adapting to evolving customer needs and market trends. For more information, visit pkoleasing.pl.

About Camunda

Camunda is the enterprise platform for agentic orchestration, enabling organizations to coordinate AI agents, people, and systems across complex, end-to-end business processes. With built-in governance, auditability, and human oversight, Camunda gives enterprises the control they need to move AI from pilots to production safely and at scale. Trusted by over 700 organizations worldwide, including 9 of top 10 US banks, Camunda helps enterprises boost operational efficiency, accelerate time-to-value, and deliver better customer experiences. For more information, visit camunda.com.

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