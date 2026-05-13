Hakusan Inc.: Hakusan to Exhibit at ANGA COM 2026 for the First Time, Showcasing Multi-Fiber Optical Connectivity Solutions

First-time participation reflects Hakusan's focus on supporting high-density optical connectivity for Europe's evolving broadband and data center infrastructure

KANAZAWA, Japan and COLOGNE, Germany, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hakusan Inc. announced today that it will exhibit at ANGA COM 2026 for the first time. The exhibition will be held from May 19 to 21, 2026, at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany, where Hakusan will be located at Hall 7, Booth F28. ANGA COM is recognized as Europe's leading exhibition and conference for Broadband, Media and Connectivity, bringing together network operators, equipment vendors and technology providers from across Europe and international markets.

Industry Background



The optical communications market continues to expand, supported by sustained investment in broadband infrastructure, cloud projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 14% through the end of the decade, driven by rising data traffic and the transition to higher network speeds.

Within this broader market, growth associated with AI-driven data center infrastructure is accelerating at a significantly higher rate. Analysis based on optical transceiver shipment data from LightCounting, as referenced by CRU Group, indicates that optical connectivity demand linked to AI data center applications increased by more than 100% year-over-year in 2024. In Europe, this trend is reinforced by hyperscale and colocation data center investments alongside ongoing gigabit broadband roll-outs, with the regional optical interconnect market forecast to grow at a CAGR of approximately 16-17% through the early 2030s. As a result, industry focus is shifting toward higher fiber counts, increased connection density, and greater emphasis on manufacturing scalability, component precision, and long-term supply continuity.

ANGA COM serves as a platform for industry participants to address these developments across access, aggregation and data center environments.

Purpose of Participation



Hakusan's participation at ANGA COM 2026 reflects its role as a long-established supplier of multi-fiber optical connectivity components, with more than 35 years of experience since beginning MT ferrule development in 1991. Positioned at the component level of high-density optical interconnect architectures, Hakusan supports network operators, system vendors, and optical device manufacturers through precision manufacturing, scalable production, and long-term supply continuity.

As industry requirements shift toward higher fiber counts, accelerated deployment schedules, and more resilient supply chains, ANGA COM provides a forum for technical and commercial dialogue across access, aggregation, and data center environments. Through its presence at ANGA COM 2026, Hakusan aims to support technical discussions with European operators, system vendors and partners on topics including manufacturing scalability, supply continuity and long-term component availability.

Technologies on Display at Booth G29



At Hall 7, Booth F28, Hakusan will present a range of multi-fiber optical connectivity components intended to support high-density implementations and evolving system requirements. Planned exhibits include:

MT ferrules supporting 12, 16, 24, 32, 36 and 48 fibers

MPO patch cords for data center and network applications

Very Small Form Factor (VSFF) connector solutions, including the MTCOMPACT series and MMC connector solutions

and MPO connector kits focused on improved handling and field installation efficiency

Development items addressing future network architectures and increasing fiber density



These solutions are designed to support consistent performance, scalable manufacturing and stable supply across large-scale deployments.

Engagement at ANGA COM 2026

Hakusan welcomes discussions with attendees regarding technical requirements, supply considerations and potential collaboration. Meetings during the exhibition, as well as follow-up discussions after the event, can be arranged via Hakusan's website.

Exhibition Details



Event: ANGA COM 2026

Dates: May 19-21, 2026

Venue: Koelnmesse, Cologne, Germany

Booth: Hall 7, Booth F28

Official website: https://angacom.de/

About Hakusan Inc.

Hakusan Inc. is a Japan-based manufacturer specializing in multi-fiber optical connectivity components, including MT ferrules and related technologies. Since beginning MT ferrule development in 1991, Hakusan has built more than 35 years of engineering and manufacturing experience supporting data centers, telecommunications networks and next-generation optical systems. Headquartered in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan, Hakusan focuses on precision manufacturing, scalable production and long-term supply support for global customers.

Website: https://hakusan-mfg.co.jp/en/

Media Contact Hakusan Inc. Email: p-relations@hakusan-mfg.co.jp Website: https://hakusan-mfg.co.jp/en/