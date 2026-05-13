Dura Sverige AB: Dura publishes preliminary figures for Q1 2026 and April 2026

Dura Sverige AB (publ) ("Dura" or the "Group") today publishes preliminary, unaudited trading figures for the first quarter of 2026 (January-March) and for April 2026, ahead of the publication of the full Q1 2026 interim report, expected on 29 May 2026.

Preliminary Q1 2026 (January-March)

Pro forma revenue of 138.1 MSEK (126.7 MSEK), corresponding to +9.0% YoY growth

Pro forma adjusted EBITDA of -15.6 MSEK (-3.0 MSEK)

Performance in Q1 affected by weaker-than-normal weather in January and February



Preliminary April 2026

Pro forma revenue of 94.5 MSEK (83.8 MSEK), corresponding to +12.8% YoY

Pro forma adjusted EBITDA of 23.1 MSEK (18.2 MSEK), corresponding to adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.4%

Strong recovery in activity levels across subsidiaries, with improved order intake and momentum

The Group entered Q2 with a record-high order backlog

All figures are preliminary, unaudited and exclude the previously announced acquisition of KTV (which had not closed as of this date). Final figures will be presented in the Q1 2026 interim report.

For more information, please contact:

Niclas Winberg

CEO

niclas@duragroup.se

+46 73 578 50 14

Alexander Singer

CFO

alexander@duragroup.se

+46 73 402 51 86

This information is information that Dura is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-13 13:15 CEST.