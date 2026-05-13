Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bahnbrechende KI-Lösung "Ohne Nadelstiche" als Ersatz für herkömmliche Bluttests "unlocked"?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2026 13:15 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dura Sverige AB: Dura publishes preliminary figures for Q1 2026 and April 2026

Dura Sverige AB (publ) ("Dura" or the "Group") today publishes preliminary, unaudited trading figures for the first quarter of 2026 (January-March) and for April 2026, ahead of the publication of the full Q1 2026 interim report, expected on 29 May 2026.

Preliminary Q1 2026 (January-March)

  • Pro forma revenue of 138.1 MSEK (126.7 MSEK), corresponding to +9.0% YoY growth
  • Pro forma adjusted EBITDA of -15.6 MSEK (-3.0 MSEK)
  • Performance in Q1 affected by weaker-than-normal weather in January and February


Preliminary April 2026

  • Pro forma revenue of 94.5 MSEK (83.8 MSEK), corresponding to +12.8% YoY
  • Pro forma adjusted EBITDA of 23.1 MSEK (18.2 MSEK), corresponding to adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.4%
  • Strong recovery in activity levels across subsidiaries, with improved order intake and momentum
  • The Group entered Q2 with a record-high order backlog

All figures are preliminary, unaudited and exclude the previously announced acquisition of KTV (which had not closed as of this date). Final figures will be presented in the Q1 2026 interim report.

For more information, please contact:
Niclas Winberg
CEO
niclas@duragroup.se
+46 73 578 50 14

Alexander Singer
CFO
alexander@duragroup.se
+46 73 402 51 86

This information is information that Dura is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-13 13:15 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.