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WKN: 928203 | ISIN: SE0000396061 | Ticker-Symbol: 20L
Frankfurt
13.05.26 | 08:05
0,048 Euro
+3,00 % +0,001
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BONG AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BONG AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2026 13:00 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bong AB: Interim Report Q1, January-March 2026

January - March 2026

  • Net sales decreased to SEK 444 million (488)

  • Operating profit before depreciation decreased to SEK 27 million (32)

  • Operating profit decreased to SEK 10 million (14)

  • Net result for the period amounted to SEK -2 million (0)

  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.01 (0.00)

  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 6 million (22)

Bong is one of the leading providers of envelope products in Europe that also offers solutions for distribution and packaging of information, advertising materials and lightweight goods. Important growth areas in the Group are packaging within retail and e-commerce and the envelope market within Eastern Europe. The Group has annual sales of approximately SEK 1.8 billion and about 970 employees in 13 countries.

Bong has strong market positions in most of the important markets in Europe and the Group sees interesting possibilities for continued development. Bong is a public limited company and its shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (Small Cap).

For further information, please contact Carsten Grimmer, CFO of Bong AB (publ). Tel (switchboard) +46 44-20 70 00.

This disclosure contains information that Bong AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 13-05-2026 12:55 CET.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.