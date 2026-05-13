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WKN: A143AD | ISIN: CA4488112083 | Ticker-Symbol: 8H1
Tradegate
13.05.26 | 14:13
36,620 Euro
-0,30 % -0,110
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
HYDRO ONE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYDRO ONE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,59037,04014:47
36,54037,04014:26
PR Newswire
13.05.2026 12:58 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Hydro One Limited Declares Quarterly Common Share Dividend

TORONTO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Hydro One Limited (TSX: H), announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3531 per share to common shareholders to be paid on June 30, 2026 to shareholders of record on June 10, 2026.

Unless indicated otherwise, all common share dividends paid by Hydro One Limited to shareholders are designated as "eligible" dividends for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation. Such quarterly dividends, unless and until changed, are only payable as and when declared by Hydro One Limited's Board of Directors and there is no entitlement to any dividend prior thereto.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with 1.5 million valued customers, $39.7 billion in assets as at December 31, 2025, and annual revenues in 2025 of $9 billion.

Our team of 9,600 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2025, Hydro One invested $3.4 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying $3.0 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedarplus.com or www.sec.gov.

For More Information

For more information about everything Hydro One, please visit www.HydroOne.com where you can find additional information including links to securities filings, historical financial reports, and information about the Company's governance practices, corporate social responsibility, customer solutions, and further information about its business.

SOURCE Hydro One Limited

© 2026 PR Newswire
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