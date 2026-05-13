PDS Biotechnology Corporation: PDS Biotech Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Clinical Programs and Corporate Update

Investor Webcast Scheduled for 8:00 am ET

PRINCETON, N.J., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB) ("PDS Biotech" or the "Company"), a late-stage immunotherapy company focused on transforming how the immune system targets and kills cancers, today provided a business and clinical programs update and reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

"During the first quarter, we made meaningful clinical and regulatory progress across our clinical pipeline," said Frank Bedu-Addo, PhD, President and CEO of PDS Biotech. "We work towards restarting enrollment in the amended VERSATILE-003 Phase 3 trial. With regards to PDS01ADC, we have completed enrollment in the metastatic colorectal cancer trial, and the advanced castration resistant prostate cancer trial continues to recruit well".

Dr. Bedu-Addo continued: "We believe the progress achieved during the quarter reflects the continued advancement and maturation of our clinical portfolio. We remain focused on advancing potentially differentiated immunotherapy candidates designed to address significant unmet medical needs for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers".

Clinical and Corporate Update

Amended VERSATILE-003 Phase 3 clinical trial protocol to incorporate progression-free survival (PFS) as an interim primary endpoint, creating a potential accelerated approval pathway for PDS0101 in HPV16-positive recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck cancer. Median overall survival remains the primary endpoint for full FDA approval. The amendment also reduces the number of enrolled patients while maintaining statistical power. Patients already enrolled prior to the amendment remain on the trial and continue to receive treatment.





to incorporate progression-free survival (PFS) as an interim primary endpoint, creating a potential accelerated approval pathway for PDS0101 in HPV16-positive recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck cancer. Median overall survival remains the primary endpoint for full FDA approval. The amendment also reduces the number of enrolled patients while maintaining statistical power. Patients already enrolled prior to the amendment remain on the trial and continue to receive treatment. Announced publication of positive clinical and immunological biomarker data from Stage 1 of NCI-led Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC) trial evaluating PDS01ADC, the Company's tumor-targeted IL-12 immunocytokine. The results, published in the March issue of Journal of Clinical Oncology (JCO) Oncology Advances, included:



Objective response rate (ORR) by RECIST v1.1: 77.8% (7/9) at six months; in the parallel trial without PDS01ADC, the ORR was 35% (7/20)

24-month survival rate approximately 85%; in the parallel trial without PDS01ADC, the 24-month survival rate was approximately 40% Extrahepatic progression-free survival (PFS): median not reached at minimum follow-up of 13.1 months; in the parallel trial without PDS01ADC, the PFS was 8.1 months





The results, published in the March issue of Journal of Clinical Oncology (JCO) Oncology Advances, included: Presented encouraging early results from an NCI-led trial investigating PDS01ADC at the AACR special conference on prostate cancer research. In patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) the majority of whom received third-line treatment options - the combination of PDS01ADC and docetaxel demonstrated encouraging median PFS of 9.6 months and a median PSA decline of 40%, with 6 of 16 patients achieving greater than 50% decline.





at the AACR special conference on prostate cancer research. In patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) the majority of whom received third-line treatment options - the combination of PDS01ADC and docetaxel demonstrated encouraging median PFS of 9.6 months and a median PSA decline of 40%, with 6 of 16 patients achieving greater than 50% decline. Strengthened the intellectual property estate for PDS0101 with new patents granted in the U.S. and Japan. The new U.S. patent, combined with anticipated biologics exclusivity, extends market protection into the 2040s. The Japanese patent adds broad composition of matter claims to existing protections across major markets.



First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Reported net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, was approximately $7.3 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $8.5 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Research and development expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, were $3.5 million, compared to $5.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily due to lower clinical and manufacturing costs.

General and administrative expenses for the year ended March 31, 2026, were $3.1 million, compared to $3.3 million for the year ended March 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily due to lower professional fees.

Total operating expenses for the year ended March 31, 2026, were $6.5 million compared to $9.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Net interest expense was $0.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $0.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The Company's cash balance as of March 31, 2026, was $21.7 million.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 13, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in: 1-877-704-4453 (Domestic) or 1-201-389-0920 (International)

Conference I.D.: 13760368

Webcast: Click Here

CallMeTM: Click Here (available 15 minutes prior to the call)

After the live webcast, the event will be archived on PDS Biotech's website for six months.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology is a late-stage immunotherapy company focused on transforming how the immune system targets and kills cancers. The Company has initiated a pivotal clinical trial to advance its lead program in advanced HPV16-positive head and neck squamous cell cancers. PDS Biotech's lead investigational targeted immunotherapy PDS0101 is being developed in combination with a standard-of-care immune checkpoint inhibitor, and also in a triple combination including PDS01ADC, an IL-12 fused antibody drug conjugate (ADC), and a standard-of-care immune checkpoint inhibitor. PDS01ADC is being evaluated in multiple phase 2 trials in various cancer indications in combination with standard of care.

For more information, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning PDS Biotechnology Corporation (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "likely," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," "forecast," "guidance", "outlook" and other similar expressions among others. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property rights; the Company's anticipated capital requirements, including the Company's anticipated cash runway and the Company's current expectations regarding its plans for future equity financings; the Company's dependence on additional financing to fund its operations and complete the development and commercialization of its product candidates, and the risks that raising such additional capital may restrict the Company's operations or require the Company to relinquish rights to the Company's technologies or product candidates; the Company's limited operating history in the Company's current line of business, which makes it difficult to evaluate the Company's prospects, the Company's business plan or the likelihood of the Company's successful implementation of such business plan; the timing for the Company or its partners to conduct clinical trials for PDS0101 (Versamune HPV), PDS01ADC, PDS0103 (Versamune MUC1) and other Versamune® based product candidates; the future success of such trials; the successful implementation of the Company's research and development programs and collaborations, including any collaboration studies concerning PDS0101, PDS01ADC, PDS0103 and other Versamune based product candidates and the Company's interpretation of the results and findings of such programs and collaborations and whether such results are sufficient to support the future success of the Company's product candidates; the success, timing and cost of the Company's or its partners' ongoing clinical trials and anticipated clinical trials for the Company's current product candidates, including statements regarding response rates, the timing of initiation, pace of enrollment and completion of the trials (including the Company's ability to fully fund its disclosed clinical trials, which assumes no material changes to the Company's currently projected expenses), futility analyses, presentations at conferences and data reported in an abstract, and receipt of interim or preliminary results (including, without limitation, any preclinical results or data), which are not necessarily indicative of the final results of the Company's ongoing clinical trials; any Company statements about its understanding of product candidates mechanisms of action and interpretation of preclinical and early clinical results from its clinical development programs and any collaboration studies; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; and other factors, including legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments not within the Company's control. The foregoing review of important factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the other risks, uncertainties, and other factors described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.??

Versamune is a registered trademark of PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Investor Contact:

Mike Moyer

LifeSci Advisors

Phone +1 (617) 308-4306

Email: mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Jude Gorman / Kiki Torpey

Collected Strategies

PDS-CS@collectedstrategies.com

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PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY Selected Balance Sheet Data (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2026

2025

Cash and cash equivalents - 21,660,496 - 26,711,969 Working capital - 12,739,152 - 18,770,871 Total assets - 24,663,026 - 30,494,083 Long term debt - 10,605,985 - 11,733,350 Accumulated deficit - (223,955,560 - - (216,606,504 - Total stockholders' equity - 3,892,643 - 9,251,833