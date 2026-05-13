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PR Newswire
13.05.2026 13:30 Uhr
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Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13

13 May 2026

ARTEMIS UK FUTURE LEADERS PLC

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc (the ' Company') has been notified that Mark Niznik, a portfolio manager of the Company, has purchased additional ordinary shares.

On 13 May 2026, Mark Niznik purchased 87,814 ordinary shares in the Company, at an average price of 356.50 pence per share.

Following the transaction Mark Niznik holds 417,299 ordinary shares directly in the Company, and 429,000 shares including indirect holdings, representing 1.4% of the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company.

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.