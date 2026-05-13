Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13

13 May 2026

ARTEMIS UK FUTURE LEADERS PLC

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc (the ' Company') has been notified that Mark Niznik, a portfolio manager of the Company, has purchased additional ordinary shares.

On 13 May 2026, Mark Niznik purchased 87,814 ordinary shares in the Company, at an average price of 356.50 pence per share.

Following the transaction Mark Niznik holds 417,299 ordinary shares directly in the Company, and 429,000 shares including indirect holdings, representing 1.4% of the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company.

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited

Company Secretary