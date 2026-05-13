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WKN: A3C4QB | ISIN: FI4000480454 | Ticker-Symbol: 0TN
Frankfurt
13.05.26 | 09:55
0,013 Euro
+3,12 % +0,000
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Gesundheitswesen
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0,0130,01414:54
PR Newswire
13.05.2026 13:36 Uhr
206 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Bioretec clarifies its 2026-2028 financial target regarding the sales margin

Bioretec Ltd Company release 13 May 2026 at 14:00 p.m. EEST

HELSINKI, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To be aligned with industry reporting standards, Bioretec will transition to reporting an adjusted sales margin from Q1/2026 onwards, as compared to the previously reported sales margin. The adjusted sales margin describes the profitability of implant sales before commercialization-related expenses, such as sales commissions. This change improves the transparency of Bioretec's performance in its core business and ensures alignment with industry practices.

The calculation formula of the previously reported sales margin was total net sales (including implants and instruments) less the change in inventories and materials and services. Going forward, the net sales component will only include the net sales from implants, and items recognised below the adjusted sales margin will include, among others, commissions and external services considered fixed in nature.

In line with the reporting change, the second financial target for the strategy period 2026-2028 will be updated to concern the adjusted sales margin instead of the previously reported sales margin.

Bioretec's updated financial targets for the strategy period 2026-2028 are:

  • Reach net sales exceeding EUR 10 million by the end of the year 2028
  • Maintain an average adjusted sales margin exceeding 70% during the strategy period

The targets previously announced on 16 December 2025 for the 2026-2028 strategy period were:

  • Reach net sales exceeding EUR 10 million by the end of the year 2028
  • Maintain an average sales margin exceeding 70% during the strategy period

Further enquiries

Tuukka Paavola, CFO, +358 50 386 0013

Certified adviser

Nordic Certified Adviser AB, +46 70 551 67 29

Information about Bioretec

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device pioneer at the forefront of transforming orthopedic care with fully biodegradable implant technologies. The company has built unique competencies in the?biological interface?of active implants?to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.

The company's latest innovation, the RemeOs product line,?is based on a high-performance magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong absorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The first RemeOs product market authorization was received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE mark approval was received in January 2025.

Bioretec's Activa product line features fully bioabsorbable orthopedic implants made from a proprietary, self-reinforced PLGA both CE marked and FDA cleared for a wide range of indications in adult and pediatric patients.

Bioretec is shaping the future of orthopedic treatment with a focus on healing through absorption, paving the way for more effective and patient-friendly solutions.

To learn more about Bioretec, visit www.bioretec.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioretec/r/bioretec-clarifies-its-2026-2028-financial-target-regarding-the-sales-margin,c4348396

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bioretec-clarifies-its-20262028-financial-target-regarding-the-sales-margin-302770857.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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