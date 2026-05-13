New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: LOT) ("Lotus Tech" or the "Company"), a leading global intelligent and luxury mobility provider, today announced that the Company will participate in the 16th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA, May 18-19th, 2026.

Lotus Tech is scheduled to present on Monday, May 18th, 2026, at 9:00 AM PT. Dr. Daxue Wang, Lotus Tech's Chief Financial Officer, will present on behalf of the Company.

Event: LD Micro Invitational XVI

Date: Monday, May 18th, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM PT

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Summary of LD Micro Invitational XVI

The 2026 LD Micro Invitational XVI will take place on May 18-19 th , 2026, at the Luxe Hotel Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

, 2026, at the Luxe Hotel Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles. Registration will begin at 5:30 PM PT on May 17 th in conjunction with a welcome reception.

in conjunction with a welcome reception. Presentations will take place from 9:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 18 th , followed by panels and keynote speakers.

, followed by panels and keynote speakers. Presentations will take place from 9:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 19th, followed by the LD Micro Moneyball Afterparty.

This two-day event will feature micro and small-cap companies across all sectors, presenting in half-hour increments and attending private meetings with investors.

About Lotus Technology Inc.

Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU, and China. The Company is dedicated to delivering luxury lifestyle electric vehicles, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies such as electrification, digitalisation and more. For more information about Lotus Technology Inc., please visit www.group-lotus.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through its dynamic, investor-driven conferences and curated company exposure, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To register, please contact: registration@ldmicro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential", "forecast", "plan", "seek", "future", "propose" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology although not all forward-looking statements contain such terminology. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including those identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Lotus Technology Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297284

Source: LD Micro