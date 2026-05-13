Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Viscount Mining Corp. (TSXV: VML) (OTCQX: VLMGF) ("Viscount" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing 2026 core drilling program at the Company's wholly owned Silver Cliff Project in Colorado, where drilling continues to confirm the scale and continuity of the mineralized hydrothermal system surrounding the Kate Silver Resource ("KSR").

The Company has now completed drill holes K26-02, K26-03 and K26-04, all of which successfully intersected the targeted Tr2 and Tr3 rhyolite host units associated with historical high-grade silver at the Kate Silver Resource ("KSR"). Importantly, each hole encountered widespread manganese oxide mineralization, strong flow-banded rhyolite textures, limonitic alteration, brecciation, and pervasive structural fracturing - hallmark geological features historically associated with silver-bearing zones across the district.

The current phase of drilling is systematically stepping out beyond the existing Kate Resource footprint and continues to demonstrate that the mineralized system extends both northward and northwestward into previously underexplored portions of the caldera complex.

Jim MacKenzie, CEO of Viscount Mining Corp. stated, "Drilling the same Tr2 and Tr3 host rocks, manganese oxide mineralization, and alteration signatures in three consecutive step-out holes north and northwest of the Kate Resource tells us the mineralized system extends well beyond the current resource boundary."

Figure 1. Silver Cliff Project drill hole location and geologic map showing holes proposed far north and around the Kate Resource area.

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K26-02 was designed to test the northern and northwestern extension of the Kate Resource area and reached a final depth of 188 feet (57.3 metres). The hole intersected fractured to blocky rhyolite within the Tr3 unit, including dark gray to black obsidian, manganese oxide blebs, limonitic fracture fill, and localized autoclastic breccia textures.

K26-03 targeted the northern extension of the Kate Resource and reached a final depth of 184 feet (56.1 metres). The hole intersected extensive intervals of white to beige flow-banded rhyolite with intermittent manganese oxide mineralization and orange limonitic alteration along fractures and flow contacts.

Figure 2. K26-03 core photo from 0 - 36.5ft (11m) showing fractured to blocky, white to light gray, buff to beige colored, flow banded rhyolite. Intermittent minor to moderate zones of manganese and orange limonitic oxide along select fractures, concurrent and perpendicular to flow banding, and as scattered ratty blebs. These oxidation features are considered encouraging, as manganese oxide at Silver Cliff is commonly associated with silver-bearing chloride, bromide, and sulphide mineralization.

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K26-04 continued testing north of the existing Kate Resource and reached a final depth of 185 feet (56.4 metres). The hole intersected broad zones of fractured, flow-banded rhyolite containing intermittent to moderate coronadite-style manganese oxide mineralization together with orange limonitic alteration throughout the core.

The Tr2 and Tr3 rhyolite units represent the principal host rocks for silver mineralization at Silver Cliff and have historically returned some of the highest-grade silver intercepts drilled on the property, including intervals grading up to 3,280 g/t silver.

Drilling has now advanced toward the proposed K26-05 and K26-06 collar locations north of the current program area near the Colorado Quarry Road target area.

Core from K26-02, K26-03 and K26-04 is currently being processed and prepared for shipment to Skyline Labs in Tucson, Arizona for geochemical analysis. Assay results will be released once received, compiled, and independently verified.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures, Chain of Custody

All Viscount's drilling to date has been core. The Company has implemented a rigorous quality assurance/quality control program at the Silver Cliff project. Core is retrieved from the drill site to a locked storage facility, where it is logged on site by Christina Ricks, project geologist, and then cut by independent geologists. Half of the core is bagged, and standards, blanks and duplicates are frequently inserted into the sample stream. These are then boxed and shipped via USPS to Skyline Labs in Tucson, Arizona for sample preparation and analysis. Pulps and rejects will then be retrieved and stored with the split core at the Company's locked facility.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Harald Hoegberg, P.G., an independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" (QP) as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). On-site geological logging and field supervision of the 2026 program is being conducted by Christina Ricks, project geologist. Visual descriptions of drill core are qualitative observations only and are not a substitute for laboratory assay data. Mineral identifications made in hand-specimen are subject to confirmation by laboratory analysis. Readers are cautioned that mineralization observed in drill core may not be representative of the deposit as a whole, and that assay results, once received, may differ materially from visual estimates. Historic results are not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be returned by the 2026 program.

About Viscount Mining (TSXV: VML) (OTCQX: VLMGF)

Viscount Mining Corp. is a project generator and mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-quality silver, gold, and copper assets in the Western United States. The Company's portfolio includes the Silver Cliff silver project in Colorado and the Cherry Creek multi-metal district in Nevada.

Silver Cliff Project - Colorado

Silver Cliff is in the historic Hardscrabble Silver District and comprises 96 lode claims with year-round paved access and established local infrastructure. The project covers a large volcanic caldera system recognized for its silver, gold, and base-metal potential.

The property includes two principal zones of focus:

Kate Deposit (Silver Resource Area): The Kate hosts a NI 43-101 compliant near-surface silver resource published by an independent QP (details: Measured & Indicated and Inferred silver resources were reported in the Company's technical disclosure; investors are encouraged to review the full technical report available on SEDAR+ for tonnage, grade, and methodology).

The Kate hosts a NI 43-101 compliant near-surface silver resource published by an independent QP (details: Measured & Indicated and Inferred silver resources were reported in the Company's technical disclosure; investors are encouraged to review the full technical report available on SEDAR+ for tonnage, grade, and methodology). Passiflora Porphyry Target: Historical and modern drilling indicates extensive hydrothermal alteration consistent with a large porphyry system. Recent drilling by Viscount (hole PF-23-03A) intersected 843.9 metres of continuous Gold-Copper mineralization, which the Company interprets as being on the periphery of a potentially larger intrusive centre. Mineralization remains open in multiple directions.

Cherry Creek Project - Nevada

Cherry Creek covers 219 unpatented and 19 patented claims in a well-known historic mining district approximately 50 miles north of Ely. The property includes more than 20 past-producing mines and hosts several styles of mineralization, including silver-gold veins, carbonate-replacement (CRD) zones, jasperoids, and porphyry-related alteration. The district is 100% controlled by Viscount and is considered highly prospective for multi-metal discoveries within the broader mineralized system.

For additional information regarding the above noted property and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.viscountmining.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jim MacKenzie"

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to Viscount Mining's operations, exploration and development plans, expansion plans, estimates, expectations, forecasts, objectives, predictions and projections of the future. Specifically, this news release contains forward looking statements with respect to the actual size of the anomaly, feasibility, grade of mineralization and the content of the mineralization. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or "variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Viscount Mining to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the exploration and development and operation of Viscount Mining's projects, the actual results of current exploration, development activities, conclusions of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future precious metals prices, as well as those factors discussed in the sections relating to risk factors of our business filed in Viscount Mining's required securities filings on SEDARPlus. Although Viscount Mining has attempted to identify important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended.

There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Viscount Mining does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Viscount Mining Corp.