Veterans With Tax Debt May Qualify for Special IRS Relief - Clear Start Tax Highlights Programs Many Service Members Overlook

From combat zone extensions to disability pay exclusions, veterans have access to tax provisions that most never claim.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / Military veterans and active-duty service members face tax situations that differ significantly from those of civilian taxpayers. Combat deployments, frequent relocations, disability ratings, and the unique structure of military compensation create complexities that require specialized knowledge. Clear Start Tax is raising awareness about several IRS relief provisions specifically designed for veterans - programs the firm says remain significantly underutilized by the people they were created to help.

"Many veterans we work with had no idea their VA disability payments were not taxable, or that they could amend prior-year returns to claim refunds after receiving a retroactive disability rating," said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax, a national tax relief and resolution firm. "These are not obscure loopholes - they are provisions Congress specifically enacted to support those who served."

The tax code contains multiple provisions that offer direct benefits to current and former service members. The combat zone tax exclusion allows enlisted members and warrant officers to exclude all military pay earned in designated combat zones from taxable income. Service members deployed to combat zones receive automatic extensions of at least 180 days after leaving to file returns and pay taxes. The Servicemembers Civil Relief Act caps interest rates at 6% on pre-service tax debts during active duty and allows service members to maintain their home state domicile for tax purposes regardless of where they are stationed. VA disability compensation is generally tax-free, and veterans who receive retroactive disability ratings may be entitled to refunds for taxes paid on that income in prior years.

For veterans who have accumulated IRS penalties, military service can serve as the basis for penalty abatement. The IRS recognizes that deployments, relocations, and the disruptions of military life can make timely compliance difficult. Veterans who can show their failure to file or pay was related to service - including deployment, hospitalization, or transition out of the military - may have penalties removed entirely. Many also qualify for first-time penalty abatement simply because their compliance history during service was clean.

"Penalty abatement is one of the most powerful tools available to veterans with tax debt, and it is consistently underutilized," the spokesperson added. "A veteran who incurred penalties during or shortly after a deployment has a strong case - but only if the request is properly documented."

Veterans with outstanding tax debt also have access to all standard IRS resolution programs, with their service strengthening their position in several ways:

Military hardships can support reasonable cause arguments in Offer in Compromise applications.

VA disability income is generally excluded from ability-to-pay calculations, potentially lowering acceptable offer amounts.

The IRS maintains dedicated resources for military taxpayers, including specialized phone lines and the Taxpayer Advocate Service.

Retroactive disability ratings can unlock refunds across multiple prior tax years through amended returns.

By answering a few simple questions , taxpayers can find out if they're eligible for the IRS Fresh Start Program and take the first step toward resolving their tax debt.

"Veterans have earned these protections through their service, and the tax code reflects that," said the spokesperson. "The challenge is awareness - if you served and you have unresolved tax issues, get a professional review before assuming you owe what the IRS says you owe."

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a nationwide tax resolution and relief firm specializing in helping individuals and businesses address IRS and state tax issues. With a team of experienced tax professionals, the company provides tailored strategies for resolving back taxes, negotiating settlements, and achieving long-term compliance.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

Click the link below:

https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/

(888) 710-3533

Contact Information

Clear Start Tax

Corporate Communications Department

tech@clearstarttax.com

(949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/veterans-with-tax-debt-may-qualify-for-special-irs-relief-clear-1159186