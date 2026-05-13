Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (the "Company" or "ImagineAR"), a developer of augmented reality technology, provides the following corporate update and reported progress on the advancement of its U.S. patent portfolio.

In 2026, the Company is expected to advance the technical and commercial foundation of its core platform while undertaking a disciplined review of its cost structure and operating priorities. Management remains focused on strengthening the Company's intellectual property position and positioning ImagineAR's technology stack for the next phase of growth as augmented reality and generative AI converge across enterprise and consumer applications.

Patent Portfolio Update

ImagineAR has received Notices of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for three U.S. patent applications, U.S. Application Nos. 19/356,347 (published as US 2026/0034456), 19/356,374 (published as US 2026/0034457), and 18/761,046 (published as US 2024/0354347), covering core innovations related to location-aware gameplay experiences, and cross-platform augmented reality delivery. These patents are anticipated to issue as enforceable U.S. patents following the payment of customary issuance fees. Additionally, U.S. Patent Application No. 18/813,579 (published as US 2024/0416243), which covers adaptive, real-world-driven gameplay technology, has completed substantive examination and is anticipated to receive a Notice of Allowance in the near term.

Looking Forward

Following the issuance of the allowed patents, the Company intends to evaluate strategic licensing opportunities and to continue to enforce its intellectual property rights. In parallel, ImagineAR is planning for integration of generative AI capabilities into its augmented reality platform with the objective of delivering new categories of immersive, interactive, and personalized brand and consumer engagement experiences. Management believes this disciplined approach - combining a strengthened IP foundation with an evolving technology roadmap - positions the Company to pursue commercial opportunities across established and emerging immersive verticals.

The Company will provide further updates on commercial developments, partnership activity, and capital structure in due course.

About ImagineAR Inc.

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) is an augmented reality engagement company. The Company's platform enables sports franchises, entertainment properties, consumer brands, and advertising partners to deliver location-aware, interactive, experiences to their audiences across mobile and connected devices. ImagineAR holds a growing portfolio of U.S. patents covering location-aware gameplay, cross-platform AR delivery, and adaptive real-world-driven experiences. For more information, visit ImagineAR.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's expectations regarding the issuance of allowed patents, the receipt of additional Notices of Allowance, the pursuit of strategic licensing opportunities, the enforcement of intellectual property rights, the integration of artificial intelligence capabilities into the Company's platform, and the Company's commercial and technological outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates of management at the time such statements were made, and actual results may differ materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties associated with the patent issuance process, the Company's ability to identify and execute on licensing opportunities, technology development and integration risks, market acceptance of AR and AI-enabled products, competition, regulatory developments, general economic conditions, and other factors described in the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Imagine AR Inc.