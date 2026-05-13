A High Court in South Africa ordered the country's Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy to deliver full documentation relating to three solar tenders awarded in 2021 and 2022 to local solar manufacturer ARTsolar, after the company questioned if the preferred bidders had followed local content requirements for PV modules set out in the tenders. ARTsolar told pv magazine its legal team is currently reviewing the documentation it has received.South African solar manufacturer ARTsolar is in the process of reviewing documentation relating to three public procurements after it claimed the tenders' ...

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