Dubbed RISE 261H-XH, the system is available in 50 kW, 63 kW, 85 kW, and 125 kW output configurations. It supports 100% three-phase unbalanced load in backup mode and delivers 160% rated AC overload capacity for 10 seconds.From ESS News Chinese inverter and battery maker Growatt has announced a new all-in-one hybrid energy storage system designed for commercial and industrial (C&I) and larger-scale energy applications. Dubbed RISE 261H-XH, the system is available in 50 kW, 63 kW, 85 kW, and 125 kW output configurations, all based on the same 261 kWh energy storage platform. For larger projects, ...

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