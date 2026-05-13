Chinese researchers have found that massive photovoltaic deployment in the Taklamakan Desert could alter regional climate dynamics and worsen water stress in the already arid Tarim Basin, despite the area's vast solar potential.A research team is China has assessed the climatic impact of a huge PV deployment across the Tarim Basin's Taklamakan Desert, which is one of the driest large deserts in the world, characterized by extremely low precipitation and very high evaporation rates. Water availability in the region depends heavily on meltwater from surrounding glaciers and seasonal snow, which ...

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