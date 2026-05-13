News summary:

Service providers are replacing aging in-home Wi-Fi equipment as expectations rise and competitive pressure accelerates next-generation Wi-Fi adoption

SDG 8700 Series now supports Wi-Fi 7 across the full range of mass-market residential to premium SMB service offerings

Expanded portfolio delivers scalable, high-quality Wi-Fi 7 experiences while maintaining operational consistency and regulatory readiness

Adtran today announced an expansion of its SDG 8700 Series, extending Wi-Fi 7 across a broader range of residential service tiers and deployment models. The expanded portfolio introduces new 2.5Gbit/s and 10Gbit/s Wi-Fi 7 platforms designed to support the full spectrum of multigigabit services from entry-level offerings to premium tiers across residential, SMB, MDU and community Wi-Fi deployments. As service providers enter a new access refresh cycle, Wi-Fi 7 is rapidly becoming a baseline requirement rather than a premium differentiator. Adtran's expanded SDG 8700 portfolio enables providers to deploy next-generation Wi-Fi more broadly and consistently without compromising subscriber experience or changing operational models. The launch also builds on the FCC's recent conditional approval of Adtran's SDG portfolio, supporting continued broadband rollout momentum.

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Adtran's new SDG 8700 devices will help service providers deliver Wi-Fi 7 at scale.

"Service providers are telling us the decision to adopt Wi-Fi 7 has already been made. The real challenge is deploying it widely and consistently," said Christoph Glingener, CTO of Adtran. "Competitive pressure is accelerating Wi-Fi 7 standardization, and providers want to deliver high-quality experiences to their full subscriber base, not just premium tiers. Our SDG 8700 Series delivers Wi-Fi 7 at scale, offering a clean path from legacy gateway refresh to next-generation in-home experiences while maintaining consistency across provisioning, management and support."

Adtran's expanded SDG 8700 Series includes its third-generation dual-band and tri-band Wi-Fi 7 gateways. The new devices support 2.5GbE and 10GbE connectivity options, along with optional voice configurations. Built on Adtran's SmartOS platform, the gateways operate within a unified software environment shared across the SDG portfolio, simplifying upgrades, testing and operational support. Native support for Intellifi, TR-369 and Plume gives service providers the flexibility to align with their preferred subscriber experience platforms while maintaining consistent operations, simplified lifecycle management and long-term platform continuity across residential networks.

"In-home connectivity is undeniably where broadband experience is being defined, which means platforms must evolve cleanly across technology generations and deployment scenarios," commented Eric Presworsky, GM of subscriber solutions at Adtran. "Our SDG 8700 Series expansion reflects a wider portfolio strategy centered on scalable, open platforms, software continuity, operational flexibility and consistency. By enabling Wi-Fi 7 standardization across service tiers today, we're helping providers modernize at their own pace while building a strong, stable foundation for future broadband innovation."

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the majority shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

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ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

www.adtran.com

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Contacts:

For media

Gareth Spence

+44 1904 699 358

public.relations@adtran.com

For investors

Rob Fink

+1 646 809 4048

investor.relations@adtran.com