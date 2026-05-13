Recognized in the "AI Workplace: Best Outcomes, Employee Engagement" category

3,500 employees trained in 100 days

Doubled AI adoption across Coty

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) (Paris: COTY), ("Coty" or "the Company") one of the world's largest beauty companies, today announced that its enterprise AI literacy program, "Supercharge with AI: Scaling Enterprise-Wide AI Literacy Adoption to Transform How Coty Works," (Supercharge with AI), has been named a winner of Newsweek's AI Impact Award in the "AI Workplace: Best Outcomes, Employee Engagement" category. The award program recognizes organizations applying artificial intelligence to drive innovation, improve operations, solve complex challenges, and create measurable business or societal impact.

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Coty wins AI Impact Award 2026

Coty's win places the company alongside a select group of global organizations setting the standard for responsible, large-scale AI activation in the workplace.

A program built by employees, for employees

Launched and scaled in just 100 days, Supercharge with AI is one of the beauty industry's largest enterprise AI training programs to date. The initiative was designed, facilitated, and championed by Coty employees themselves. The program focuses on embedding AI into everyday workflows, accelerating decision-making, and empowering creative processes across functions and geographies. To date, the program has delivered:

3,500 employees trained globally in 100 days, and counting 2,500 in person and 1,000 via online sessions, representing almost half of Coty's email-enabled workforce.

2,500 in person and 1,000 via online sessions, representing almost half of Coty's email-enabled workforce. More than 100% increase in active AI usage , demonstrating sustained behavioral change and daily integration into work.

, demonstrating sustained behavioral change and daily integration into work. Industry recognition for Coty's program as a best-in-class example of AI upskilling in beauty.

for Coty's program as a best-in-class example of AI upskilling in beauty. External certification for participants through a partnership with the Vjal Institute , combining practical skills with industry-recognized credentials.

for participants through a partnership with the , combining practical skills with industry-recognized credentials. A Champions network, a 100-day AI Challenge, and ongoing Q&A hubs to sustain momentum beyond initial training.

The program was anchored in Coty's AI Policy and Code of Conduct, ensuring that speed of activation was matched by responsible governance, safe usage, and trust at every level, from assistants to VPs.

"Winning the Newsweek AI Impact Award is a tremendous recognition of what our people have built together. Supercharge with AI has become a movement to put powerful, responsible AI tools into the hands of every Coty employee and to fundamentally change how we work, create, and make decisions. The fact that this program was designed and delivered by Coty employees themselves is a point of real pride. We're democratizing AI skills at scale, and the impact is already showing up in our creativity, our productivity, and our culture." Anna von Bayern, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Coty.

"Artificial intelligence is rapidly redefining the way organizations operate, innovate, and compete," said Newsweek Editor-in-Chief Jennifer H. Cunningham. "The companies recognized through the AI Impact Awards are demonstrating the transformative potential of AI through thoughtful implementation, measurable results, and forward-looking leadership."

A continuous capability

Supercharge with AI is a continuous enterprise capability-building platform with refreshed content, ongoing training that is specialized to each function, and embedded AI behaviors that scale across geographies and levels. The program institutionalizes AI literacy and ensures every Coty employee can safely and effectively use AI every day.

Coty extends its thanks to all Coty associates who were the driving force behind the program, and to its partner, the Vjal Institute, for their role in this journey.

About Coty Inc.

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies, with a portfolio of beloved brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in over 120 countries and territories. Together with its brands, Coty empowers people to express the beauty of their individuality and is committed to transforming the beauty industry to become more sustainable and inclusive through its Beauty That Lasts strategy.

Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 93-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinions, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Antonia Werther, +31 621 394495

antonia_werther@cotyinc.com