Innovation Nominated for INDEX 26 Award for Delivering Consistent Fit Across Expanded Size Ranges

The LYCRA Company, a leader in innovative and sustainable fibers for apparel and personal care, today announced the official global launch of LYCRA ADAPTIV fiber for nonwovens at INDEX 26, in Geneva, Switzerland, May 19-22.

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At INDEX 26 in Geneva, The LYCRA Company debuts LYCRA ADAPTIV fiber for nonwovens, a next-generation stretch solution that delivers enhanced comfort, a secure fit, and helps enable inclusive sizing for baby diapers, adult incontinence, and feminine care products.

This breakthrough stretch fiber, already trusted by leading global apparel brands, now ushers in a new era of comfort, fit, and performance for baby diapers, disposable hygiene products, adult incontinence, and feminine care.

LYCRA ADAPTIV fiber is engineered to address key unmet needs in hygiene and personal care. According to the company's proprietary research, these include fit flexibility, shape retention, comfort in motion, ease of use, and stay-in-place performance. Its unique polymer formulation adapts to the wearer's body, delivering a soft, easy stretch that enhances comfort; a secure fit to help minimize leakage; inclusive sizing for a wider fit window; easy donning and doffing for users and caregivers; and reduced concentrated compression to help minimize red marks on skin.

"LYCRA ADAPTIV fiber is a major leap forward for hygiene and personal care. This technology adapts to real bodies and how they move-an essential demand of today's consumers," said Doug Kelliher, executive vice president, product, The LYCRA Company. "By introducing our proven apparel innovation to this space, we help manufacturers deliver a more personalized, comfortable, and secure wearing experience-without adding product complexity."

Award Nomination and Seminars

LYCRA ADAPTIV fiber has been nominated for the INDEX Awards in the Raw Material Component category. It's being recognized for its potential to deliver a consistent and inclusive user experience across a wider size range, addressing an industry-wide challenge. The award will be presented at EDANA's stand (1530) on May 19 at 10:30 CET

Jovan Phillips, The LYCRA Company's product manager, personal care, is presenting two seminars at INDEX 26:

From Apparel to Hygiene: LYCRA ADAPTIV Fiber Redefines Comfort and Fit, May 21 at 14:00 CET.

The Power of Partnership: From Farm to Fiber Introducing Renewable LYCRA Fiber, May 20 at 15:30 CET.

Visitors are invited to explore additional hygiene and nonwoven solutions, including Renewable LYCRA fiber made from 70 percent plant-based content, at The LYCRA Company's stand (2151) at INDEX 26.

About The LYCRA Company

The LYCRA Company innovates and produces fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries and owns the leading consumer brands: LYCRA, LYCRA HyFit, LYCRA T400, COOLMAX, THERMOLITE, ELASPAN, SUPPLEX and TACTEL. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., The LYCRA Company is recognized worldwide for its sustainable products, technical expertise, and marketing support. The LYCRA Company focuses on adding value to its customers' products by developing unique innovations designed to meet the consumer's need for comfort and lasting performance. Learn more at thelycracompany.com.

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Contacts:

Karie J. Ford

Karie.j.ford@lycra.com