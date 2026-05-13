Recognition highlights UbiRider's expanding leadership in digital mobility infrastructure across Europe and Latin America

UbiRider, the company behind the UbiRider Platform, has been awarded the 2026 Pinnacle Platinum Award for Mobility and Public Transportation for the second consecutive year, recognizing the company's continued leadership in digital mobility infrastructure and public transportation innovation.

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UbiRider, the company behind the UbiRider Platform, has been awarded the 2026 Pinnacle Platinum Award for Mobility and Public Transportation for the second consecutive year, recognizing the company's continued leadership in digital mobility infrastructure and public transportation innovation.

Presented annually, the Pinnacle Awards honor organizations driving measurable impact across transportation and mobility. Winners are selected based on innovation, scalability, operational impact, and their ability to transform how people move through cities and regions. UbiRider was recognized for its integrated mobility platform that combines transportation operations management, account-based ticketing, payment processing, and real-time passenger information into a single solution.

The repeat recognition comes as UbiRider continues expanding operations across Europe and Latin America, supporting transit agencies and operators as they modernize public transportation systems through digitalization, real-time data, and interoperable mobility technologies.

"This award is an important validation of the work our team continues to deliver alongside transit operators and public authorities around the world," said Paulo Ferreira dos Santos, CEO of UbiRider. "Receiving the Pinnacle Platinum Award for the second consecutive year reflects the growing importance of digital infrastructure in public transportation. Public mobility must be simple, connected, accessible, and real-time. Our mission is to help cities and operators modernize quickly while improving the experience for passengers every day."

Over the past year, UbiRider has accelerated its international growth strategy, including new initiatives in Latin America through collaborations connected to the European Union's Global Gateway initiative. In Costa Rica, UbiRider is supporting the modernization of public transportation systems with real-time operational capabilities for rail and bus services, including live vehicle tracking, passenger arrival predictions, operational analytics, and tools to support the transition toward electrified transit fleets.

The company's recent engagements in Costa Rica and Panama further reinforced UbiRider's role as a practical and scalable partner for transit authorities seeking affordable, interoperable, and fast-to-deploy digital mobility solutions.

UbiRider's platform enables:

Account-Based Ticketing (ABT)

Real-time operations management

Contactless fare collection

Passenger information systems

Data and analytics tools for operators and authorities

Integrated multimodal mobility services

With a plug-and-play implementation model and modular architecture, the UbiRider Platform allows operators to modernize transit systems without requiring large-scale infrastructure overhauls. The platform supports both small regional systems and large metropolitan transit networks, helping agencies improve efficiency, reduce operational complexity, increase ridership, and make public transportation more convenient, predictable and accessible.

The company's selection for the 2026 Pinnacle Platinum Award underscores the increasing role of software, data, and interoperability in the future of public transportation and positions UbiRider as one of the emerging global leaders in mobility innovation.

For more information about UbiRider and its award-winning solutions, visit www.ubirider.com.

About UbiRider

UbiRider was founded with the mission to make modern mobility solutions simple, elegant, and accessible to all operators-whether they run a single bus or a fleet of thousands. The UbiRider Platform is a complete, modular Mobility-as-a-Service solution that empowers small and mid-size public transit operations to offer the same cutting-edge digital experiences as large transit networks, but at a fraction of the cost. With mobile and web components designed for real-time operations, account-based ticketing, and seamless tap-and-go payments, UbiRider gives operators the tools to improve efficiency, increase profitability, and deliver traveller-friendly services. The platform is already deployed in cities and regions of all sizes, proving that innovation in transit is not reserved for big metropolitan systems. UbiRider is based in Porto, Portugal, and backed by Grupo Barraqueiro, 1520 Innovation Fund (an investment vehicle from CTT and managed by Iberis Capital), Cedrus R&D III (managed by Cedrus Capital), and angel investors. The company is a strategic partner of Mastercard, PayShop, and Viva.com. For more information, visit www.ubirider.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

Angela Simoes

Communications Manager

US +1-415-302-2934

angela.simoes@ubirider.com