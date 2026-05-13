New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Carbon Arc, the infrastructure for the AI economy, today announced the acquisition of Neustreet, a company whose production-scale data ingestion infrastructure processes billions of data points per day from commercial web sources. Terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition deepens the foundation beneath Carbon Arc's platform: a patented stack that converts heterogeneous raw data into pre-mapped, composable, queryable, monetizable primitives. A proprietary entity and event ontology resolves every incoming data asset to canonical companies, brands, locations, people, and events, connecting them across a knowledge graph that spans the entire platform. The economic layer meters usage by the megabyte and routes royalties back to data owners based on actual consumption, turning data that historically has been trapped and illiquid on company balance sheets into a structured, machine-readable input that humans and agents can access through the Carbon Arc API, MCP Server, or bulk delivery via S3.

Neustreet plugs directly into the front of that stack. Its web-sourced data and Carbon Arc's private data assets share the same entity ontology, so each makes the other more useful: web signals ground the data in observable, daily reality, while data gives the web layer richer context. The more assets on the platform, the more valuable each becomes, and every byte is automatically entity-mapped, metered, and monetized.

A senior engineering team joins Carbon Arc

Carbon Arc was co-founded in 2021 by Kirk McKeown, who spent two decades in investment management before starting the company, running research functions at firms including Glenview Capital and Point72. As an early architect of centralized research, he saw firsthand the structural limitation that became Carbon Arc's thesis: data had become increasingly valuable, but the infrastructure to automatically ingest, structure, price, and distribute it remained fragmented and full of friction that no single platform had eliminated.

"Neustreet gets us to more data at a speed we couldn't have built on our own. The day their feeds land in our graph, every other data asset we bring in becomes more answerable. That's the loop we've been building toward." - Kirk McKeown, Co-Founder and CEO, Carbon Arc

Neustreet Founder and CEO Eric Witschen will lead Capital Markets at Carbon Arc. He began his career at Bloomberg, later led product and content at Benzinga, and was a founding Head of Product at Lever Data before founding Neustreet. CTO and Co-Founder Charles Wallace and the broader Neustreet engineering team will join Carbon Arc's data product and infrastructure teams.

"Pulling clean, structured data off the open web at scale is hard engineering. We've spent years getting it right. What Carbon Arc has built underneath, the ontology that resolves what we ingest, the metering that pays our suppliers, turns a clean feed into permanent infrastructure that compounds every time a data asset gets added." - Eric Witschen, Founder and CEO, Neustreet

What happens next

Neustreet's data products will be automatically ingested into the Carbon Arc platform-entity-mapped, metered, and made queryable without manual integration-removing the friction that has historically slowed data onboarding at scale, and the combined team will accelerate Carbon Arc's expansion into web-sourced pricing, assortment, and listings intelligence.

About Carbon Arc

Carbon Arc is the infrastructure for the AI economy. Co-founded in 2021 by Kirk McKeown, the platform turns the world's private data into composable, queryable, monetizable primitives, built for inference, agents, and decisions. Carbon Arc acts as a counterparty, with royalties automatically allocated back to data suppliers based on actual consumption. Backed by Liberty City Ventures, K5 Global, Raptor Group, and The Team (fka Wasserman Media Group). Headquartered in New York. www.carbonarc.ai.

About Neustreet

Neustreet builds production-scale web data ingestion infrastructure, processing billions of data points daily from commercial web sources. Founded in 2020 by CEO Eric Witschen and CTO Charles Wallace, the company is known for its engineering-led approach to extracting and structuring web-sourced pricing, assortment, and listings data. Headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

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Source: Carbon Arc Corporation