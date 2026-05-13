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PR Newswire
13.05.2026 14:24 Uhr
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The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi: Department of Health - Abu Dhabi and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center collaborate on cancer research and personalized prevention

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), regulator of the healthcare sector in the emirate, together with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center (ADPHC), today announced the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center (Fred Hutch), one of the world's leading cancer research institutions and home to three Nobel laureates.

By pairing Abu Dhabi's unified clinical and genomic data infrastructure, sovereign AI capabilities and governed data environments with Fred Hutch's globally renowned research engine, the ensuing collaborations will pave the way to shortening the distance between scientific discovery and patient benefit, for Abu Dhabi's community and beyond.

Among the projected collaborations, the two organizations will consider leveraging Abu Dhabi's intelligent health system, and layering Fred Hutch's world-class science onto the secure, high-quality, real-world data foundation Abu Dhabi has built. That foundation includes the emirate's pioneering liquid biopsy programme launched last year, one of the first national-scale efforts of its kind anywhere in the world. Alongside Abu Dhabi's AI multi-cancer early detection work, and the world's largest clinically integrated population-scale genomics programme - with nearly one million genomes sequence.

During his visit to the center, HE Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of DoH commented: "Cancer is one of the defining health challenges of our time, and progress depends on combining world-class science with population-scale data, advanced AI, and research. In Abu Dhabi, we have built an AI-enabled health system that 'cares before it cures, delivering prevention at population scale. We are already achieving some of the highest early cancer detection rates in the world, and through our partnership with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center we are committed to bringing breakthroughs to people in Abu Dhabi and beyond."

"This MOU between Fred Hutch Cancer Center and the Abu Dhabi Department of Health underscores the power of working together to prevent and treat cancer," said Thomas Lynch Jr., MD, president and director of Fred Hutch and holder of the Raisbeck Endowed Chair. "Our organizations share a deep commitment to research and to provide the highest levels of cancer prevention, diagnosis and care to our communities, and we are excited to bring our expertise, tools and datasets together to identify unique approaches to cancer care and research in pursuit of our boldest goals."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2979204/DoH_Abu_Dhabi.jpg
Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2714371/5968536/DoH_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/department-of-health---abu-dhabi-and-fred-hutchinson-cancer-center-collaborate-on-cancer-research-and-personalized-prevention-302770904.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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