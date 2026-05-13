San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Rejuvenate Bio is pleased to announce that Daniel Oliver, CEO and Co-Founder of Rejuvenate Bio, will be speaking at TechCon SoCal 2026. This year's event will be held May 22, 23 at the San Diego State University in San Diego, California.

TechCon SoCal, produced by TechCon Global, is a leading technology and innovation event that brings together investors, founders, thought leaders, and industry experts. The 2026 program features keynotes, panel discussions, fireside discussions, and demos on emerging technologies shaping the future of business.

Attendees interested in learning more about TechCon SoCal 2026 or registering for the conference can visit here.

About Rejuvenate Bio

Rejuvenate Bio is a San Diego-based biotechnology company developing one-time gene therapies that target the biological root causes of aging and age-related disease. Born out of George Church's lab at Harvard Medical School, the company is led by exited biotech entrepreneurs with credentials from Harvard, MIT, Duke, Princeton, and Caltech.The company has validated the platform through an initial focus on dogs with three years of safety data showing reversal of cardiac disease with zero adverse effects. With $40M+ raised from Tier 1 biotech investors and $130M+ in contracted milestones across six animal health partnerships, including Phibro Animal Health, Rejuvenate Bio is now scaling to human clinical development. The company is currently raising an investment round on Wefunder, open to individual investors who want to be part of the future of longevity. Learn more at wefunder.com/rejuvenatebio.

About TechCon Global:

TechCon Global is a leading organization founded in 2019, dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders through high-impact innovation events. We empower innovation and foster investment ecosystems that drive sustainable growth and meaningful change worldwide. Our programs blend operator insight with a practical innovation approach, supported by mentors, acurated innovation platform, and access to business investors for startups. Driven by purpose and passion, we continue to expand our reach, uniting bold thinkers, visionary founders, and impact-driven investors, guided by a consistent innovation approach that turns ideas into outcomes.

Source: TechCon Global