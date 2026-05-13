Equinor ASA: Minutes from the Annual General Meeting 2026

With reference to the annual general meeting in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) held on 12 May 2026 and the stock exchange announcement of the same date. The minutes are now finalised and enclosed hereto.
Contact persons:
Investor relations
Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president,
+47 918 01 791
Media relations
Sissel Rinde, vice president,
+47 412 60 584
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Euronext Oslo Børs Rulebook II and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
- Minutes from Annual General Meeting in Equinor ASA 12 May 2026
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