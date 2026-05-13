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WKN: 675213 | ISIN: NO0010096985 | Ticker-Symbol: DNQ
Tradegate
13.05.26 | 15:05
32,130 Euro
-2,13 % -0,700
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EQUINOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQUINOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,13032,17015:03
32,14032,20015:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2026 14:34 Uhr
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Equinor ASA: Minutes from the Annual General Meeting 2026

With reference to the annual general meeting in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) held on 12 May 2026 and the stock exchange announcement of the same date. The minutes are now finalised and enclosed hereto.

Contact persons:

Investor relations
Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president,
+47 918 01 791

Media relations
Sissel Rinde, vice president,
+47 412 60 584

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Euronext Oslo Børs Rulebook II and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • Minutes from Annual General Meeting in Equinor ASA 12 May 2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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