Equinor ASA: Minutes from the Annual General Meeting 2026

With reference to the annual general meeting in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) held on 12 May 2026 and the stock exchange announcement of the same date. The minutes are now finalised and enclosed hereto.

Contact persons:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president,

+47 918 01 791

Media relations

Sissel Rinde, vice president,

+47 412 60 584

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Euronext Oslo Børs Rulebook II and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment