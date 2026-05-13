Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bahnbrechende KI-Lösung "Ohne Nadelstiche" als Ersatz für herkömmliche Bluttests "unlocked"?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.05.2026 14:36 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

K-Beauty Sunscreen Leader Kolmar Korea Expands into Scalp and Hair Sun Care

  • Expands sun care portfolio with "Scalp Sun Essence" and photoprotective hair composition
  • Introduces a new method for evaluating UV protection efficacy for hair, published in an international academic journal

SEOUL, South Korea, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolmar Korea, a leading force behind the global K-sunscreen boom, is accelerating its expansion into the next-generation sun care market by extending its expertise beyond skin to include scalp and hair protection.

As the global "skinification" trend continues to grow-encouraging consumers to care for the scalp and hair as an extension of skincare-Kolmar Korea has developed UV protection solutions for the scalp and photoprotective technologies for hair, while also introducing a new evaluation method for measuring hair UV protection efficacy.

Kolmar Korea recently developed a dedicated scalp sunscreen product, the "Scalp Sun Essence." Offering SPF50+ protection, the product is designed for direct application onto the scalp.

Unlike conventional sunscreens, which are often difficult to use on the scalp or hair due to heavy oil content, the Scalp Sun Essence combines water-soluble and lipophilic UV filters at an optimized ratio to deliver a lightweight texture.

Kolmar Korea plans to expand the category into formats such as mists and sprays, while also developing cleansers for scalp sun care. The company aims to launch the product in Korea this year before expanding globally, including the U.S. market next year.

In addition to scalp care, Kolmar Korea has also developed a "photoprotective hair composition" designed to shield hair from harmful light exposure, including ultraviolet rays.

Hair is continuously exposed to UV radiation and other harmful light, which can cause discoloration, dryness, and breakage over time. However, most conventional haircare products have primarily focused on preventing heat damage rather than light-induced damage.

To address this gap, Kolmar Korea developed technology capable of protecting hair from photodamage using specific silicone oils with large molecular structures and high refractive indices to scatter light effectively. This approach reduces light stabilizers used for photoprotection and olis needed to dissolve them, while still delivering a lightweight feel.

The formulation can also be expanded into multifunctional products by incorporating active ingredients such as biotin, panthenol, and niacinamide, enabling benefits including hair loss symptom relief, scalp soothing, and sebum and pore care.

Kolmar Korea has also proposed a new method for objectively evaluating UV protection efficacy for hair.

Previously, there had been no standardized method for measuring UV protection performance on hair. To address this, the company developed a method that analyzes changes in hair color before and after UV exposure to assess damage levels and measure UV protection performance.

The study was published last year in the international dermatology journal Skin Research and Technology (Impact Factor: 3.2), gaining recognition for its scientific significance.

"As the global sun care market becomes increasingly segmented, demand for scalp and hair protection solutions is growing rapidly," said a representative from Kolmar Korea. "Leveraging our R&D capabilities spanning product development, material innovation, and efficacy evaluation, we aim to lead the next-generation hair sun care market."

Kolmar Korea, which accounts for more than 70% of Korea's sun care market, is widely recognized as a leading player behind the global rise of K-sunscreens. In 2013, the company became the first in the Korean cosmetics industry to obtain OTC certification from the U.S. FDA.

In 2022, Kolmar Korea further strengthened its research capabilities by establishing Korea's first dedicated UV protection research center, the "UV Tech Innovation Lab." More recently, sunscreens co-developed by Kolmar Korea with globally popular K-beauty brands including Beauty of Joseon, SKIN 1004, and Round Lab surpassed 100 million units in cumulative global sales.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2978938/image1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648166/Kolmar_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/k-beauty-sunscreen-leader-kolmar-korea-expands-into-scalp-and-hair-sun-care-302770691.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.