Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.: Armanino Foods Signs Lease for New State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility in Mountain House, California

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCQX:AMNF) ("Armanino Foods" or the "Company"), a leading producer of premium frozen Italian and specialty food products, today announced that it has signed a 15-year lease for a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Mountain House, California.

The approximately 91,000 square foot facility will consolidate all of the Company's manufacturing operations into a single, highly efficient location, bringing together packaging, dry ingredient handling, production, and cold storage under one roof. Armanino Foods plans to exit its two leased facilities in Hayward, California as part of this transition.

Located in California's Central Valley, the new facility is expected to enhance cost efficiency while providing improved access to a broader labor pool and closer proximity to key agricultural regions where core ingredients, including basil, are grown.

"This is a pivotal step in positioning Armanino Foods for long-term growth," said Deanna Jurgens, President and Chief Executive Officer. "By consolidating our operations into a single, modern facility, we are building a more scalable and efficient manufacturing infrastructure. This investment supports our continued momentum in Foodservice and enables future growth across National Accounts and International markets."

The facility will incorporate advanced automation and modern production technologies designed to improve throughput, consistency, and overall operational efficiency.

The Company expects the new facility to support continued growth in its core Foodservice business while providing the capacity and flexibility to expand into new channels and geographies. The transition will be executed in phases to minimize disruption to ongoing operations.

Armanino Foods does not plan to incur debt to finance the facility buildout, reflecting the Company's strong cash flow generation and strategic approach to capital allocation.

The Company expects the facility to be fully operational by the second half of 2027 and will provide additional updates as the project progresses.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. is a leading supplier of premium frozen Italian and specialty food products, including pesto, sauces, and pastas, serving foodservice, retail, and industrial customers across North America and select international markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to construction timelines, cost assumptions, market conditions, and operational execution. Armanino Foods undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

AMNF@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/armanino-foods-signs-lease-for-new-state-of-the-art-manufacturing-facili-1165717