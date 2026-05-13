GORE-TEX Fabrics: 50 Years. Going Further, Together

50 Years of GORE-TEX - Built for Durability, Designed for Impact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / W. L. Gore & Associates is celebrating 50 years of GORE-TEX Fabrics - highlighting science-led innovation and a commitment to "responsible performance," bringing performance, durability, and sustainability forward together. The announcement spotlights efforts to design longer-lasting products, collaborate on durability standards with external stakeholders, advance next-generation materials like ePE, and transition manufacturing to 100% renewable electricity. Learn more about the 50-year milestone story at gore-tex.com/about/50-years.

Discover what 50 years of Going Further, Together looks like: 50 Years of GORE-TEX Brand Innovation

About Gore Fabrics

Gore introduced GORE-TEX Fabric to the outerwear industry more than 45 years ago and continues to develop performance apparel technologies. Gore's Fabrics products provide comfort and protection in challenging environments and in everyday life, enabling wearers to safely and confidently achieve and experience more. From hiking in downpours to defense operations and fighting fires, Gore's deep understanding of consumer and industry needs drives development of products with meaningful performance advantages. https://www.gore-tex.com and https://www.goretexprofessional.com/

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments - from outer space to the world's highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With more than 13,000 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues of $5 billion.

For more information, visit gore.com.

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Products listed may not be available in all markets.

GORE, GORE-TEX, Together, improving life and designs are trademarks of W. L. Gore & Associates.

© 2026 W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Gore Fabrics Business Media Contacts

Molly Cuffe

W. L. Gore & Associates

mcuffe@wlgore.com

Monika Lischke

W. L. Gore & Associates

mlischke@wlgore.com

Find more stories and multimedia from GORE at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GORE

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gore

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GORE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/gore-texr-fabrics-50-years.-going-further-together-1166410