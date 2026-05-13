Southwire and SKILLED Nation Continue Investing in the Next Generation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / Two years ago, Southwire partnered with SKILLED Nation, formerly SkillPointe Foundation, a national nonprofit dedicated to innovative scholarship solutions, to create a scholarship for 12 for Life students graduating high school.

Since then, the Southwire 12 for Life SKILLED Scholarship has helped students take the next step toward meaningful careers in the skilled trades.

"As a Georgia-headquartered organization, SKILLED Nation is especially proud to support Southwire in helping the next generation discover and pursue meaningful careers in the skilled trades," said Alvin Townley, Founding Executive Director of SKILLED Nation. "Through innovative initiatives like the 12 for Life program, Southwire is uniquely preparing young people for high-demand career pathways, while the Southwire 12 for Life SKILLED Scholarship ensures they can continue their journey beyond high school. We are honored to partner with an organization so committed to investing in talent and strengthening the communities we serve."

In its first year, the scholarship was awarded to 10 graduating seniors in Carrollton, Georgia, and Florence, Alabama, with each student receiving $10,000 to continue their education.

Among the first recipients was Magnum Cannon, a 2024 graduate of the 12 for Life program, who said the experience has significantly shaped his future.

"Receiving this scholarship means a lot to me," Cannon said. "The program I am in provides me with hands-on experience in advanced manufacturing technology. It has influenced my future by giving me practical skills and a deep understanding of the manufacturing field."

Cannon, who is studying Industrial Systems Technology and HVAC, is expected to graduate this year from Northwest Shoals Community College.

Fellow 2024 recipient Robert Anthony shared a similar perspective on the program's impact.

"12 for Life has not only influenced my future career path, but has also shaped me into a more compassionate, understanding and dedicated individual," said Anthony, who is expected to graduate from West Georgia Technical College this year. "Receiving the scholarship lifted a huge financial burden and allowed me to focus on my studies instead of worrying about expenses. It motivated me to work even harder to succeed."

Over the past two years, the scholarship has provided more than $200,000 to support students pursuing community college, technical, vocational or other postsecondary education.

This year, the Southwire 12 for Life SKILLED Scholarship will continue to build on its impact by funding $100,000 in scholarships to help students pursue postsecondary education and careers in the skilled trades.

"Through our partnership with SKILLED Nation and the 12 for Life program, we're proud to invest in the bright futures of these outstanding students. This isn't just support for education-it's an investment in the strength and success of the communities where we live and serve. These scholarships open doors to meaningful careers and lasting achievement, and we can't wait to see what our students accomplish," said Burt Fealing, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, and Chief Sustainability Officer at Southwire.

To learn more about sustainability initiatives at Southwire, visit https://southwire.com/sustainability.

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SOURCE: Southwire

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/southwire-and-skilled-nation-continue-investing-in-the-next-generation-1166411