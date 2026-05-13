Canadians under 40 are adopting cashback 2.5 times faster than those aged 40+

Cashback transactions increased 97 per cent across all users between Q4 2025 and Q1 2026

The number of users earning cashback grew 60 per cent, indicating both adoption and deeper engagement

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Chexy, the Canadian fintech platform that enables consumers and businesses to earn credit card rewards on recurring payments like rent and bills, is becoming a key tool for younger Canadians looking to maximize cashback on everyday spending. New data shows cashback card usage through the platform is increasing 2.5 times faster among users under 40 than those aged 40+. Cashback transaction volume among users under 40 rose 125 per cent between Q4 2025 and Q1 2026. The increase points to a broader shift away from passive rewards accumulation toward more immediate, flexible returns on essential expenses.

Based on an analysis of overall Chexy user activity, cashback transactions rose 97 per cent over the same period, while the number of users earning cashback grew 60 per cent, signalling both rapid adoption and increased usage frequency among existing users. This momentum reflects a broader repositioning of rewards from passive perks to active financial strategy, led disproportionately by younger Canadians, who are shifting to cashback at 2.5 times the rate of those 40 and over.

The generational divide is also evident in how value is distributed across the platform. Canadians under 40 processed $24.7 million in cashback volume in Q1 2026 compared to $11.6 million among those 40 and over, a gap driven largely by the fact that younger users now make up the majority of the platform's user base. When controlling for headcount, older users actually transact more per person, highlighting two distinct but equally important behaviours: one focused on maximizing value in real time, and another rooted in larger, more consistent individual spending patterns.

"Rewards are no longer something Canadians earn passively over time, they're becoming an active part of how spending is managed day to day," said Liza Akhvledziani, Founder and CEO of Chexy. "Younger Canadians are leading this shift. They're prioritizing flexibility and immediacy, using cashback as a way to unlock value in real time on the expenses they already have, rather than waiting to accumulate rewards over the long term."

Why cashback is rising amid cost-of-living pressure

The timing of this shift is notable. As cost-of-living pressures remain elevated and household budgets tighten, the expectation that spending should deliver immediate, tangible value is becoming more pronounced. Cashback aligns with that mindset. It offers a form of liquidity at a moment when many Canadians are looking for ways to make their money go further without changing how or where they spend.

At the same time, the data suggests this is not purely reactive behaviour. The scale and speed of growth point to a broader evolution in financial habits, particularly among younger consumers who have come of age in an environment shaped by real-time payments, flexible financial tools and on-demand services. For this group, rewards are no longer a passive benefit, rather, they are an active part of how spending is managed.

Together, the data points to a broader shift underway where rewards are becoming less about long-term accumulation alone, and more about how value can be accessed, used, and adapted in the moment.

QUICK FACTS

How is Chexy expanding beyond rent payments?

Chexy now supports a wider range of recurring payments, including utilities, taxes, and vendor payments, helping consumers and businesses earn rewards where credit cards were traditionally not accepted.

How many users does Chexy have?

Chexy serves more than 200,000 users across Canada.

How do Aeroplan rewards integrate with Chexy?

Chexy users can earn Aeroplan points on recurring payments such as rent, taxes, and bills through the company's partnership with Aeroplan.

Why are Canadians earning rewards on everyday expenses?

Major household expenses like rent, utilities, and taxes make up a large share of spending, yet historically have not earned rewards.

Which credit cards work best with Chexy?

Chexy works with all major Canadian credit cards, with the most value often coming from travel rewards and cashback cards.

What unexpected use case is emerging for Chexy?

Chexy is seeing growing use among SMBs paying vendors, taxes, and payroll, as well as increased interest from landlords and property managers seeking more modern, rewards-driven payment experiences.

About Chexy

Chexy is a Canadian fintech company building a payments platform designed to help Canadians get more value from their everyday expenses. The platform enables credit card payments for large recurring obligations - including rent, utilities and government taxes - allowing consumers and businesses to earn rewards on payments that traditionally do not qualify. Chexy is expanding how loyalty and payments intersect through partnerships such as its integration with Aeroplan.

Originally launched to support rent payments, Chexy has expanded to include a broader range of essential transactions while improving cash flow, flexibility and financial visibility for its users. Trusted by tens of thousands of Canadians and backed by leading investors, Chexy is rethinking how rewards, payments and everyday spending intersect. Learn more at chexy.co.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297165

Source: Chexy Inc.