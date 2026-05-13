On April 12, 2024, the shares in XMReality AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

Today, May 13, 2026, the Company disclosed its interim report for the first quarter of 2026 with information on the Company's financial situation.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the Company's shares shall be removed.

Company name: XMReality AB (publ) Short name: XMR ISIN code: SE0009664188

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.