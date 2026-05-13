BrainsWay Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Operational Highlights

Revenue grew approximately 35- year-over-year to $15.5 million for Q1 2026

Net income increased by over 100- year-over-year to - 2.3 million for Q1 2026

Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 of 2026 more than doubled year-over-year to $2.8 million



Remaining performance obligations grew 25- year-over-year to approximately $75 million

Shipped a record total of 117 Deep TMS Systems, indicating significant demand and further strengthening of relationships with enterprise accounts

Reiterates full-year 2026 financial guidance, including revenue of $66 - $68 million, operating income of 13% - 14%, and Adjusted EBITDA of $12 - $14 million

Conference call to be held today at 8:30 AM ET

BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) ("BrainsWay" or the "Company"), a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, today reported first quarter 2026 financial results and provided an operational update.

Recent Financial and Operational Highlights

Revenue in the first quarter of 2026 increased 35% to $15.5 million, compared with the first quarter of 2025.



Remaining performance obligations (RPOs) increased to $75 million as of March 31, 2026, up 25% compared to the prior year period.

Shipped a net total of 117 Deep TMS systems during the first quarter of 2026, representing a 44% increase compared to the same period last year. Total installed base reached approximately 1,820 systems.

Gross margin for the first quarter of 2026 was 75%, steady with the prior year period.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2026 was $2.0 million, compared with $0.6 million for the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2026 increased 117% to $2.8 million, compared with $1.3 million for the prior year period.

Net income for the first quarter of 2026 increased over 100% to $2.3 million, compared with $1.1 million for the prior year period.

As of March 31, 2026, cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $58.9 million.

Secured the first insurer coverage for accelerated SWIFT (Short-course with Intrinsic Field Targeting) Deep TMS protocol following FDA clearance.

Growing U.S. payer support for psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners administered TMS, with commercial insurers, Medicare Administrative Contractors, and government payers expanding coverage to include trained nurse practitioners.

Advanced with patient recruitment for the Company's multicenter study of Deep TMS for alcohol use disorder (AUD), a major unmet need affecting approximately 29 million Americans.

The Company plans to submit an FDA filing in the second quarter of 2026 for the use of Deep TMS in treating PTSD symptoms in patients with MDD, potentially expanding the Company's clinical pipeline into a large and underserved market with significant unmet need.



Completed a $6 million milestone-based convertible loan to Neurolief following FDA Premarket Approval of ProlivRx system; bringing the Company's total convertible loan investment in Neurolief to $11 million.



Completed an initial $1 million minority stake investment into BrainStim Health Inc., as well as an additional $1 million revenue milestone-based investment in Axis Management Company, supporting the continued execution and expansion of BrainsWay's minority position investment strategy.



Reiterates Full-Year 2026 Financial Guidance

The Company expects full-year 2026 revenue of $66 million to $68 million, which represents growth of 27% to 30% compared with revenue for 2025.

The Company anticipates continued profitability and positive cash flow, targeting operating income of 13%-14% of revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of $12 million to $14 million, representing anticipated growth of 86% to 100% over 2025.

"We are off to an excellent start in 2026, delivering 35% revenue growth in the first quarter while generating $2.8 million of Adjusted EBITDA," said Hadar Levy, Chief Executive Officer of BrainsWay. "Across the board, we are seeing meaningful progress in expanding awareness and access to Deep TMS, driven by broader reimbursement, increasing provider adoption, and continued engagement with leading mental health networks. These efforts are translating into growing demand, increased utilization, and strong momentum across our business."

"With a strong foundation in place and multiple catalysts ahead, we are well positioned to continue expanding access to Deep TMS and driving sustainable long-term growth. Looking ahead, we remain on track to deliver our full-year 2026 guidance of $66 to $68 million in revenues," concluded Mr. Levy.

Call and Webcasts

BrainsWay's management will host a conference call in English on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) to discuss these results and answer questions, followed by a webinar hosted in Hebrew on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 11:00 AM Israel Daylight Time (IDT). All details to access these events are listed below.

In English:

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Time: 8:30 AM EDT

Dial-In (United States / International): 1-877-300-8521 / 1-412-317-6026

Conference ID: 10208547

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call held in English will be available on the BrainsWay website at investors.brainsway.com and through this link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1760244&tp_key=9c697b1af2

In Hebrew:

Date: Thursday, May 14th

Time: 11:00 AM IDT

To register for this webinar, please click here: BrainsWay Q1 2026 IL Investor Webinar

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), including in particular operating profit and net profit, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS measure, is useful in evaluating our operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net profit adjusted for depreciation and amortization, finance income, finance expenses, income taxes, cost of share-based payments, and one-time restructuring and litigation expenses.

In addition to operating income (loss) and net income (loss), we use Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operational efficiency. We believe that this non-IFRS financial measure is useful to investors for period-to-period comparisons of our business and in understanding and evaluating our operating results for the following reasons:

Adjusted EBITDA is widely used by investors and securities analysts to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items such as stock-based compensation expenses, depreciation and amortization, finance expenses, income taxes, and certain one-time items such as restructuring and litigation expenses, that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon their financing, capital structures and the method by which assets were acquired.

Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA in conjunction with IFRS financial measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget, as a measure of operating performance and the effectiveness of our business strategies and in communications with our board of directors concerning our financial performance; and Adjusted EBITDA provides consistency and comparability with our past financial performance, facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations, and also facilitates comparisons with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-IFRS or non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their IFRS or GAAP results.

Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating profit (loss) or net profit (loss) for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. A reconciliation between the Company's net profit (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.

Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA along with other IFRS-based financial performance measures, including net profit (loss) and our IFRS financial results.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal clinical studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder (including reduction of anxiety symptoms, commonly referred to as anxious depression), obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with operations in the United States and Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness of and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.brainsway.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words, and also includes any financial guidance and projections contained herein. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In addition, historical results or conclusions from scientific research and clinical studies do not guarantee that future results would suggest similar conclusions or that historical results referred to herein would be interpreted similarly in light of additional research or otherwise. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: risks relating to the Company's ability to consummate, finance and close proposed or potential investments, inadequacy of financial resources to meet future capital requirements; changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching and/or successfully completing planned studies and clinical trials; failure to obtain approvals by regulatory agencies on the Company's anticipated timeframe, or at all; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of Deep TMS products; unforeseen difficulties with Deep TMS products and processes, and/or inability to develop necessary enhancements; unexpected costs related to Deep TMS products; failure to obtain and maintain adequate protection of the Company's intellectual property, including intellectual property licensed to the Company; the potential for product liability; changes in legislation and applicable rules and regulations; unfavorable market perception and acceptance of Deep TMS technology; inadequate or delays in reimbursement from third-party payers, including insurance companies and Medicare; inability to commercialize Deep TMS, including internationally, by the Company or through third-party distributors; product development by competitors; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, which could cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements.



Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:

BrainsWay:

Ido Marom

Chief Financial Officer

Ido.Marom@BrainsWay.com

Investors:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors LLC

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

BRAINSWAY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION U.S. dollars in thousands March 31, December 31, 2026 2025 ASSETS (Unaudited) (Audited) Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents - 58,636 - 67,700 Restricted cash 251 251 Trade receivables, net 7,530 4,111 Inventory 7,078 6,523 Other current financial assets 1,138 1,432 Other current assets 3,993 3,807 78,626 83,824 Non-Current Assets System components 1,799 1,584 Leased systems, net 4,897 4,860 Other property and equipment 880 788 Right-of-use assets 5,334 5,548 Other long-term assets 2,306 1,931 Other non-current financial assets 23,156 14,656 38,372 29,367 - 116,998 - 113,191 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Trade payables - 2,928 - 2,428 Deferred revenues 9,912 10,551 Liability in respect of development grants 1,776 1,679 Current maturities of lease liabilities 1,105 1,075 Other accounts payable 7,834 6,762 23,555 22,495 Non-Current Liabilities Deferred revenues 7,841 6,762 Liability in respect of development grants 4,204 5,029 Lease liabilities 5,601 5,742 17,646 17,533 Equity Share capital 439 430 Share premium 163,855 162,221 Reserve for share-based payment 2,207 3,506 Currency Translation Adjustments (2,188 - (2,188 - Accumulated deficit (88,516 - (90,806 - 75,797 73,163 - 116,998 - 113,191

BRAINSWAY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) For the three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 (Unaudited) Revenues - 15,531 - 11,536 Cost of revenues 3,856 2,926 Gross profit 11,675 8,610 Research and development expenses, net 2,881 2,332 Selling and marketing expenses 4,930 4,162 General and administrative expenses 1,859 1,540 Total operating expenses 9,670 8,034 Operating Income 2,005 576 Finance income 724 1,274 Finance Expense 319 586 Income before taxes on income 2,410 1,264 Taxes on income 120 157 Net income - 2,290 - 1,107 Basic net income per share - 0.06 - 0.03 Diluted net income per share - 0.06 - 0.02

BRAINSWAY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands For the three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Total comprehensive profit - 2,290 - 1,107 Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash provided by operating activities: Adjustments to profit or loss items: Depreciation and amortization 167 191 Depreciation of leased systems 298 203 Impairment and disposal of inventory and system components (252 - 208 Finance income, net (556 - (688 - Cost of share based payment 342 325 Income taxes 119 157 Total adjustments to reconcile profit 118 396 Changes in asset and liability items: Increase in inventory (100 - (73 - Increase in trade receivables (3,455 - (2,349 - Increase in other current assets (152 - (78 - Decrease in other financial assets 420 - Increase (decrease) in trade payables 526 (740 - Increase (decrease) in other accounts payable 563 (384 - Increase in deferred revenues 440 6,312 Total changes in asset and liability (1,758 - 2,688 Cash paid and received during the period for: Interest paid (108 - (98 - Interest received 629 913 Income taxes received - 4 Total cash paid and received during the period 521 819 Net cash provided by operating activities: 1,171 5,010 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment and system components, net (769 - (1,043 - Purchase of financial assets measured at fair value (8,500 - - Investment in deposits - (923 - Withdrawal of short-term deposits 3 - Investment in Commission asset (61 - - Net cash used in investing activities (9,327 - (1,966 - Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of liability in respect of research and development grants (733 - (638 - Repayment of lease liability (168 - (117 - Net cash used in financing activities (901 - (755 - Exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents (7 - (33 - Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (9,064 - 2,256 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 67,700 69,345 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period - 58,636 - 71,601 (a) Significant non cash transactions: Right-of-use asset recognized with corresponding lease liability - 7 - 27