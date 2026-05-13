Quantum Cyber N.V. Secures Exclusive Autonomous Drone Platform as Trump Administration Seeks $55 Billion for Drone Warfare

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Cyber (Nasdaq: QUCY) ("Quantum Cyber" or the "Company"), a company assembling a Quantum-ready system of autonomous defense platforms spanning drone warfare, counter-unmanned aerial systems, demining, and command-and-control applications, today announced the execution of an IP License Agreement with BP United Inc., a developer of autonomous unmanned vehicle systems based in Miami, Florida.

Under the agreements, Quantum Cyber secured an exclusive license to BP United's innovative drone technology portfolio, including a sky defense autonomous platform. The License Agreement requires BP United to enter into a commercial supply arrangement for the production and delivery of autonomous systems which have been tested and will be ready for immediate deployment. The sky defense autonomous platform supports ranges exceeding 25 kilometers (15.5 miles), operates with fully autonomous takeoff, navigation, and landing capabilities, and is designed for multiple mission configurations, including surveillance, interdiction, and payload delivery with encrypted communications throughout.

The transaction is intended to position Quantum Cyber at the center of one of the fastest-growing segments of the global defense market. The Trump administration is seeking approximately $55 billion for drone and autonomous warfare programs in the fiscal 2027 defense budget, up from approximately $225 million the prior year, representing the largest single-year drone procurement increase in U.S. history. The allocation reflects a fundamental doctrine shift toward AI-enabled autonomous systems operating in coordinated networks across air, land, and sea. Quantum Cyber is building a System-of-Systems platform company to meet this demand, assembling specialized autonomous capabilities under a single Nasdaq-listed entity.

"This is the first building block of what we are assembling at Quantum Cyber," said David Lazar, Chief Executive Officer. "The Trump administration has made autonomous warfare a national priority and $55 billion is the signal the market needed. Beyond today's announcement, we are advancing an IP portfolio and quantum antenna technology that will define Quantum Cyber as a full-spectrum autonomous defense platform. We are just getting started."

"Today's agreements establish both an exclusive intellectual property position and a commercial supply chain in a single transaction," said Bill Caragol, Chief Financial Officer. "We believe this structure gives us a clear and a potentially scalable pathway from platform assembly to revenue generation as we continue to build out our technology stack."

The Company expects to announce additional technology agreements, patent application filings, and system-layer additions in the near term, including developments in quantum antenna technology, as it continues to assemble its autonomous defense platform. Together both companies will work on enhancing each other's Intellectual Portfolio.

About Quantum Cyber N.V.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) is assembling a Quantum-ready, system of autonomous defense platforms that integrates drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous demining, command-and-control, and quantum-accelerated defense applications under a single Nasdaq-listed holding company. The Company acquires, licenses, and develops combat-proven autonomous technologies, deploying them as a coordinated, multi-domain portfolio across air, land, and sea. Quantum Cyber draws on Israeli and Ukrainian battlefield-proven systems and U.S. capital markets access to build the autonomous defense platform of the next generation of unmanned warfare. For more information, visit www.quantumcyber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the Company's anticipated technology acquisitions, commercial agreements, revenue generation, patent portfolio, quantum antenna technology developments, and overall business strategy. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to execute on its business plan, the status and timing of technology integrations, market and regulatory conditions in the defense technology sector, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.