Tack Tools Pro Launches the First Thumbtack Lead Response Tool with Built-In Refund Recovery

Built by a working Thumbtack pro, the platform fires four automatic touchpoints the moment a lead arrives - Live Connect, Tack Voicemail, Rapid Reply, and SMS Fallback - ensuring the customer hears from the pro whether the call is answered or not, and pairs all four with Fair Credit, which drafts policy-aligned refund requests on bad leads.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / Tack Tools Pro, a lead response automation tool built specifically for Thumbtack professionals, today launched Fair Credit, a feature that drafts policy-aligned refund requests for bad Thumbtack leads in seconds - making Tack Tools Pro the first tool in its category to combine speed-to-lead with automated credit recovery.

According to industry data published by LocaliQ, home service pros pay an average of $90.92 per Thumbtack lead. A meaningful share of those leads are wrong-area, wrong-job-type, duplicates, or dead phone numbers - categories that Thumbtack itself permits as refundable, but that most contractors never request credits on because the process is friction-heavy. Fair Credit reduces that friction to seconds by drafting a policy-aligned request mapped to one of Thumbtack's six accepted refund categories, ready to copy into the Thumbtack app.

Fair Credit joins the platform's four-touch response system. The moment a new Thumbtack lead arrives, Tack Tools Pro fires three actions in parallel: Live Connect calls the pro's phone and connects them to the customer, Tack Voicemail drops a voicemail to the customer in the pro's own voice, and Rapid Reply sends an instant message in the Thumbtack thread. If the Live Connect call goes unanswered - whether the pro is on a job or the customer doesn't pick up - SMS Fallback fires automatically, delivering a branded text message directly to the customer's phone with a link to reconnect.

Whether the pro answers or not, the customer has heard from them four different ways before any competitor even opens the Thumbtack app. With Fair Credit added on top, the platform now covers both ends of a lead's lifecycle - winning the good ones faster, recovering money on the bad ones.

"I built this because I was the pro getting burned. The leads weren't bad. I just wasn't getting there first. Once I fixed response speed in my own business, we went from $70K to $87K in a 90-day window with the same lead source. Fair Credit is the other side of that fight - when the lead is genuinely bad, you should not be the one paying for it."

- Malik Townsend, Founder, Tack Tools Pro / Owner, ICE MOUNT'N

Tack Tools Pro is designed for owner-operators and small teams in trades like plumbing, HVAC, electrical, roofing, and handyman services. The company says setup takes about five minutes: connect Thumbtack, enter a phone number, and activate.

The product focuses on lead-economics outcomes rather than dashboard complexity. Instead of replacing a CRM, Tack Tools Pro acts as a response and recovery layer that runs in the background while pros stay on jobsites.

"Most tools in this category send a text and wait. Contractors don't need another app to manage. They need their phone to ring fast enough to win the lead - and a way to claw back the money on the leads that should never have been charged in the first place."

- Malik Townsend, Founder, Tack Tools Pro

Tack Tools Pro is available starting at $99 per month, with no per-lead fees and a 7-day free trial. Annual plans are also available.

Learn more at tacktoolspro.com and tacktoolspro.com/fair-credit.

About Tack Tools Pro

Tack Tools Pro is a Thumbtack lead response and credit recovery tool for home service professionals. It helps contractors respond to new leads in seconds through a four-touch system - Live Connect (instant call connecting the pro to the customer), Tack Voicemail (ringless voicemail in the pro's own voice), Rapid Reply (instant Thumbtack thread message), and SMS Fallback (branded text to the customer when the Live Connect call goes unanswered) - and recover credits on bad leads through Fair Credit, which drafts policy-aligned refund requests using Thumbtack's own accepted refund categories. The company was founded by working Thumbtack pro Malik Townsend after building and validating the system in his own service business.

Media Contact

Malik Townsend

Founder, Tack Tools Pro

malik@tacktoolspro.com

https://tacktoolspro.com

Readers can start a 14-day free trial (double the standard 7 days) at tacktoolspro.com using code PRO50 at signup.

SOURCE: Tack Tools Pro

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tack-tools-pro-launches-the-first-thumbtack-lead-response-tool-wi-1166096