FINTECH.TV Launches "Capital Markets: Americas to Mena" -- A Daily Two-Hour Live Show Bridging the Gulf and Wall Street

Premiering June 1, 2026, with Raghda Ibraheem anchoring from Dubai alongside Johny Fernandez at the New York Stock Exchange, plus new correspondents in Abu Dhabi and Cairo

NEW YORK, NY AND DUBAI, UAE / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / FINTECH.TV today announced the launch of Capital Markets: Americas to MENA, a daily two-hour live broadcast connecting the closing bells of the Middle East and North Africa to the opening hours of the U.S. trading day. The show premieres June 1, 2026, originating simultaneously from FINTECH.TV's Dubai studio and its marquee studio on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, with extended coverage touching Latin American markets.

Anchoring from Dubai is Raghda Ibraheem, joining FINTECH.TV from Alhurra TV, where she built a career covering business, policy, and breaking news across the Arab world. She co-anchors with Johny Fernandez live from the NYSE.

A New Window into Global Capital

Capital Markets: Americas to MENA, opens with the closing bells of ADX, DFM, the Saudi Exchange, Qatar Stock Exchange, and the Egyptian Exchange, then carries viewers into the pre-market hours of the NYSE and Nasdaq, with daily check-ins on Latin America's leading exchanges. Coverage spans institutional flows, sovereign capital, IPO activity, and cross-border deals, alongside FINTECH.TV's core editorial pillars of digital assets, blockchain, and AI.

The show is the first of its kind to broadcast live and simultaneously from the Gulf and Wall Street, giving global investors, allocators, and operators a continuous narrative across two of the world's most active capital corridors.

Expanding the Field Team

In conjunction with the launch, FINTECH.TV is adding correspondents in Abu Dhabi and Cairo, with new on-the-ground locations in both cities to be announced shortly. The expansion extends the show's daily reporting footprint across the GCC and North Africa and establishes FINTECH.TV's first physical presence in Egypt.

"We built FINTECH.TV to be the bridge between the world's financial centers, and this show is exactly that," said Troy McGuire, Co-Founder and Head of Global Content and Operations at FINTECH.TV. "Two hours, two anchors, two regions, live every day. With Raghda anchoring from our Dubai studio and new correspondents joining us in Abu Dhabi and Cairo, we are putting feet on the ground exactly where the capital is flowing. Both locations will be announced shortly. This is how we cover institutional capital, digital assets, blockchain, and AI in real time, not after the fact."

"MENA sovereign wealth is moving into U.S. equities, private credit, and tokenized assets at a scale we have never seen," said Vince Molinari, Founder and CEO of FINTECH.TV. "ADX, ADGM, DIFC, and the SCA are building the regulatory rails for digital asset issuance and stablecoin flow, and the convergence with U.S. capital markets is happening live every trading day. This show is how you cover it in real time."

"Coming from Alhurra, I have spent years telling the story of how the Gulf is becoming a global financial center," said Raghda Ibraheem. "Now I get to tell that story from Dubai every day, in real time with my colleagues at the NYSE, to a global audience."

"Going live every morning with Raghda in Dubai and the team across the region is exactly the kind of coverage our audience has been asking for," said Johny Fernandez. "We are sitting at the center of where the world's capital is heading next, and now we get to tell that story across two continents at once."

Where to Watch

Capital Markets: Americas to MENA premieres June 1, 2026, and airs live each weekday on FINTECH.TV and across the FINTECH.TV digital and social ecosystem, with full episodes and segments available on demand at fintech.tv and @FintechTvGlobal. For broadcast partnership and sponsorship inquiries, email us at partnerships@fintech.tv

About FINTECH Media Group

FINTECH Media Group is the parent company of FINTECH.TV, Breakout, and The Signal. FINTECH.TV is a global financial broadcasting platform covering blockchain, digital assets, and AI, with live coverage from its marquee studio on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and its Dubai studio at Canadian University Dubai-City Walk, with new locations in Abu Dhabi and Cairo to be announced. Breakout is a real-time social audio and messaging platform with users in 24+ countries. The Signal is FINTECH Media Group's daily newsletter covering capital markets, digital assets, and AI.

Follow FINTECH.TV: @FINTECHTVglobal

SOURCE: FINTECH.TV

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/fintech.tv-launches-%22capital-markets-americas-to-mena%22-a-daily-t-1166366