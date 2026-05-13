The Ridge RTC Maine Highlights the Role of Equine-Assisted Therapy in Its Commitment to Experiential Healing for Adolescents

Mid Coast Maine Campus Integrates Horses and Equine Assisted Therapy Into Residential Mental Health Treatment for Teens Ages 12 to 17

MORRILL, ME / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / The Ridge RTC, a leading residential mental health treatment center for adolescents, today highlighted the role of equine-assisted therapy at its mid-coast Maine campus. The program integrates equine-assisted therapeutic experiences directly into the clinical treatment model for teens ages 12 to 17, offering a nature-based, relational therapeutic modality shown to be effective for youth struggling with trauma, anxiety, depression, and emotional dysregulation.

Set on the farmland and coastal countryside of mid-coast Maine, The Ridge Maine campus has long leveraged the healing power of the natural environment as a core component of its therapeutic approach. The equine program reflects and reinforces that vision, pairing teens with horses under the direct supervision of licensed clinicians.

"Horses do not respond to the story a teen is trying to tell - they respond to what is actually happening emotionally in the moment, and that honesty can be incredibly powerful in treatment," said Dustin Wagner, Chief Clinical Officer of The Ridge RTC. "For adolescents struggling with depression, anxiety, trauma, or difficulty connecting with others, equine therapy can provide an entirely different window into how they experience themselves and relate to the world around them. A horse reflects emotion, energy, trust, and boundaries in real time, often helping teens access insights and breakthroughs that can take much longer to reach in a traditional office setting."

What Equine-Assisted Therapy at The Ridge RTC Maine Involves

The Ridge Maine equine program is facilitated by an experienced barn team and can be integrated into each teen's individualized treatment plan, with sessions supported by the clinical team as appropriate. Sessions take place at the on-site equine facility and are designed to complement the program's existing intensive clinical model, which includes a minimum of three individual therapy sessions per week, three or more group therapy sessions daily, weekly family therapy, and weekly psychiatric care.

Equine-assisted therapy does not require riding. Instead, teens engage in ground-based interactions with horses through activities designed to build emotional regulation, nonverbal communication, self-awareness, trust, and relational skills in a way that is both intuitive and highly therapeutic. Clinical evidence supports equine-assisted approaches as particularly effective for trauma, PTSD, attachment disorders, anxiety, and adolescent behavioral challenges.

"It has been incredibly rewarding to witness the meaningful and powerful connections adolescents form with horses. In many ways, they are our best therapists - meeting clients exactly where they are, without judgment," said Meg Ryan, Executive Director of The Ridge Maine campus. "Through their work with the horses and the support of their treatment team, clients are able to build trust, strengthen communication, and experience healing in a deeply authentic way. At Ridge Maine, our equine program is not simply an add-on service; it is woven into the fabric of who we are and represents a way of life grounded in connection, growth, and healing."

A Differentiated Approach to Teen Residential Care

The Ridge RTC is part of Altior Healthcare and holds accreditation from The Joint Commission. Its Maine campuses, the Lakehouse in South China, Maine, and the Farmhouse in Morrill, Maine, serve teens in a structured, low-distraction residential environment that emphasizes introspection, relational connection, and sustainable recovery.

The Ridge Maine is in network with major commercial insurance providers, including Aetna, Cigna, Optum, UnitedHealthcare, Harvard Pilgrim, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Magellan, Carelon, Beacon, and Multiplan.

Families interested in learning more about The Ridge Maine equine-assisted therapy program or beginning the admissions process are encouraged to call 855-476-0877 or visit theridgertc.com .

About The Ridge RTC

The Ridge RTC is a short-term residential treatment center for teens ages 12 to 17 and emerging adults ages 18 to 20, with campuses in Milton, New Hampshire, and mid-coast Maine. A member of Altior Healthcare, The Ridge delivers intensive, individualized mental health care in structured New England settings that combine clinical rigor with the healing power of nature. The Ridge is accredited by The Joint Commission and is in network with major commercial insurance providers. For more information, visit theridgertc.com or call 855-476-0877.

Contact:

Randy Clunan

Chief Marketing Officer

The Ridge RTC

marketing@theridgertc.com

855-476-0877

SOURCE: The Ridge RTC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-ridge-rtc-maine-highlights-the-role-of-equine-assisted-therapy-in-1166399