Fremont, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK) announced today that it will be participating in the 16th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA May 18th and 19th, 2026.

Interlink Electronics, Inc. is scheduled to present on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 1:30 pm. Steven N. Bronson, CEO, will be presenting on behalf of the company.

"We are excited to participate in the LD Micro Main Event and to share Interlink's story with the investment community. As a vertically integrated provider of sensing and printed electronics solutions, we are well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for intelligent, application-specific sensing across diverse industries," says Steven Bronson, CEO.

Event: LD Micro Invitational XVI

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Time: 1:30 pm PDT

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Summary of LD Micro Invitational XVI

The 2026 LD Micro Invitational XVI will take place May 18th and 19th, 2026 at the Luxe Hotel Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Registration will begin at 5:30 PM PT on May 17th in conjunction with a welcome reception.

Presentations will take place from 9:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 18th, followed by panels and keynote speakers.

Presentations will take place from 9:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 19th, followed by the LD Micro Moneyball Afterparty.

This two-day event will feature micro and small-cap companies across all sectors, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a leading provider of sensors and printed electronic solutions, boasting 40 years of success in delivering mission-critical technologies across diverse markets. Our customers, including global blue-chip companies, trust our products and solutions, which span various markets, including medical, industrial, automotive, wearables, IoT, and other specialty markets. Our expertise in materials science, manufacturing, embedded electronics, firmware, and software enables us to create custom solutions tailored to our customers' unique needs.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through its dynamic, investor-driven conferences and curated company exposure, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

Source: LD Micro