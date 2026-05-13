SiC's adaptive multi-agent AI-driven plant design combined with Copernic's high-performance Neptune ammonia synthesis catalyst delivers intensified, higher-efficiency ammonia plant designs, improves project timelines and accelerates time to production increasing return on capital in a rapidly expanding low-carbon ammonia market

SiC Systems, a pioneer in multi-agent AI for process manufacturing, today announced a cooperation with Copernic Catalysts to advance next-generation platform for green ammonia production and accelerated plant design. By integrating Copernic's transformational Neptune ammonia synthesis catalyst into SiC's adaptive, physics-informed, agent-oriented engineering design platform, the company is positioning itself to deliver higher-efficiency, lower-energy, and lower-carbon ammonia production at industrial scale alongside significantly faster project execution.

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The global ammonia market valued at approximately $80 billion annually, is undergoing rapid transformation as demand accelerates for low-carbon fertilizers, zero-emission shipping fuels, and energy carriers giving rise to a future projection by early 2030 of ~$120 billion. However, high capital intensity, energy consumption, and long project development cycles continue to constrain deployment. SiC System is addressing these bottlenecks through a combination of catalyst-enabled process innovation and AI-driven design automation.

Platform Strategy

At the core of SiC's platform is a multi-agent system capable of conducting exhaustive, physics-informed exploration of plant design configurations. Unlike conventional engineering workflows typically limited by time, cost, and sequential iteration SiC evaluates thousands of process pathways in parallel enabling:

Catalyst-informed and performance-optimized flowsheet synthesis SiC's physics-informed agents will incorporate the operating envelope of Copernic's catalyst directly into automated flowsheet generation and optimization.

SiC's physics-informed agents will incorporate the operating envelope of Copernic's catalyst directly into automated flowsheet generation and optimization. Process intensification through exhaustive design exploration The platform evaluates a wide range of process configurations in parallel, identifying intensified solutions that maximize conversion efficiency and minimize energy consumption.

The platform evaluates a wide range of process configurations in parallel, identifying intensified solutions that maximize conversion efficiency and minimize energy consumption. Accelerated pre-engineering and basic engineering SiC's adaptive agent "hives" will run parallel simulations, sizing calculations, and sustainability analyses that today are performed sequentially by large engineering teams, targeting up to several thousand engineering man-hours removed from a typical green field ammonia project.

SiC's adaptive agent "hives" will run parallel simulations, sizing calculations, and sustainability analyses that today are performed sequentially by large engineering teams, targeting up to several thousand engineering man-hours removed from a typical green field ammonia project. Digital twins for real-time control Digital twins of catalyst-driven ammonia reactors are generated that synchronize with live plant data, enabling predictive control, anomaly detection, and autonomous troubleshooting once plants are operational.

Digital twins of catalyst-driven ammonia reactors are generated that synchronize with live plant data, enabling predictive control, anomaly detection, and autonomous troubleshooting once plants are operational. Go-to-market with ammonia producers The companies will engage existing and prospective ammonia producers including operators evaluating green and blue ammonia for fertilizer, shipping fuel, and energy carrier applications to deploy at pilot and commercial scale.

Commercial Impact and Time-to-Value

In addition to improving plant performance, SiC Systems' approach significantly reduces engineering effort and project timelines. By compressing pre-engineering and design phases, the company expects to shorten time to operation by more than one year for typical greenfield ammonia projects. This acceleration enables:

Earlier revenue generation

Improved project IRR and NPV

Faster capital recycling for project developers and investors significantly improving ROI

When paired with Copernic's Neptune catalyst, which enables operation under relatively moderate conditions compared to conventional processes, the platform is designed to unlock:

CAPEX reductions due to moderate operation conditions coupled with optimized equipment sizing

Higher ammonia yields and improved conversion efficiency

Lower specific energy consumption and reduced operating costs

Statements from Leadership

"Decarbonizing ammonia is one of the most consequential industrial challenges of this decade. Our advanced Neptune ammonia synthesis catalyst enables operation under relatively moderate conditions, increasing the capacity of all types of ammonia plant designs while reducing OpEx. Cooperating with SiC allows further reduction in cost of green field ammonia plant and construction time. SiC will pair our drop-in Neptune catalyst with the kind of AI-driven engineering workflow the industry has needed for years, giving producers a credible path to low-cost, low-carbon ammonia at scale."

- Dr. Jacob Grose, Co-Founder and CEO, Copernic Catalysts

"Copernic is exactly the kind of partner SiC was built for: a deeply technical team solving a real, physical problem at industrial scale. Our multi-agent platform is designed to replace the 40,000-hour engineering bottleneck with physics-informed agents that reason, simulate, and act in real time. Applying that to Copernic's catalyst means we can stand up green ammonia plants faster, operate them more safely, and prove out a blueprint that other process industries can follow."

- Christopher Savoie, PhD, JD, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, SiC Systems

Why It Matters

As decarbonization accelerates across global energy and industrial systems, ammonia is emerging as a critical vector for clean energy transport and storage. The ability to deliver lower-cost, higher-efficiency ammonia plants at scale represents a significant commercial opportunity.

SiC Systems' integrated approach is designed to capture this opportunity by reducing both the cost and time barriers that have historically limited deployment while delivering superior plant performance. The result is a differentiated pathway to scalable, capital-efficient growth in one of the most strategically important segments of the energy transition.

About Copernic Catalysts

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Copernic Catalysts leverages AI and high-throughput experimentation to develop transformational catalysts that make bulk chemical production both cheaper and more sustainable. Copernic's flagship Neptune ammonia synthesis catalyst is a drop-in replacement for the Haber-Bosch process that has very high activity at low temperatures and pressures, reducing both capital and operating costs for green, blue, and conventional ammonia. Copernic's major investors include Breakout Ventures, Engine Ventures, Future Ventures, and Innospark Ventures. Learn more at coperniccatalysts.com.

About SiC Systems

SiC Systems, and builds multi-agent AI for process manufacturing systems. SiC's platform organizes specialized, physics- and mathematically-informed agents into adaptive "hives" that execute complex engineering workflows from flowsheet synthesis and process simulation to real-time control, monitoring, and autonomous troubleshooting. SiC integrates with industrial SCADA systems and supports MQTT and MCP protocols, enabling distributed deployment across cloud and edge for chemicals, biomanufacturing, and other high-stakes verticals. SiC is backed by Plug and Play, P|V, QDHL Participations, and Wavepeak Ventures. Learn more at si-c.io. SiC Systems is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee with a European headquarter in Copenhagen, Denmark.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

SiC Systems

Christopher Savoie, CEO info@si-c.io