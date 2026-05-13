Touchless user experience reduces average time per expense claim from 30 minutes to under five minutes

Agentic AI embedded directly into travel and expense (T&E) workflows analyzes transactions and automatically prepares expense reports

User simply reviews and submits, eliminating arduous expense report creation

Accurate, compliant and auditable expense reports with no user prompting required

Emburse, a global leader in travel and expense management, today unveiled its fully autonomous AI agent embedded directly into T&E workflows to transform expense reporting into a touchless experience. Unveiled at Emburse in Motion 2026, the company's annual user conference, the new AI agent proactively analyzes transactions, receipts, and itineraries to prepare expense reports that are ready for review in minutes. By reducing the average time spent on expense claims from 30 minutes to less than five, Emburse is eliminating one of the most time-consuming and frustrating tasks for modern users.

Meet Emburse's AI Agent for a Reimagined Expense Experience

Powered by the next generation of Emburse AI, the new agent continuously builds context for timely, accurate and compliant expense reporting. By seamlessly incorporating agentic AI into user workflows, Emburse is delivering a fundamentally reimagined expense experience, with the AI agent handling the entire process autonomously-no user prompting required.

If any details are missing, the AI agent prompts the user to add them, either by typing or speaking in natural language, and automatically applies the updates. Instead of guiding users through alerts and missing fields, the AI agent works on behalf of users to deliver a report that's ready to review and submit for approval. This is a proactive, intelligent agent in action-going far beyond workflow automation.

Turning a 30-Minute Task into a Five-Minute Review

The new AI agent provides a fully touchless user experience, reducing expense report creation time from the industry average of 30 minutes per report to under five minutes. It will help organizations save an estimated eight million hours of employee time annually, across its enterprise customer base (based on over 20 million expense reports processed each year).

With Emburse AI, the agent accurately extracts, categorizes, itemizes and formats expense data in a way that is fully compliant with company expense policies and context-aware across every expense.

For example, it understands when flights and hotel stays belong to the same trip, which local tax rules need to be applied, and whether a meal should be charged back to a client. With full automation transparency, the AI agent shows the rationale behind every decision so users can feel confident in the report's accuracy and finance teams can have full auditability.

From Time-Saving Automation to Agentic AI

"The shift from automation to agentic AI is at the foundation of everything we do at Emburse, and is what makes a touchless expense experience possible today," said Paul Nagy, Chief Product Officer of Emburse. "The goal is no longer to help people fill out their expense reports; it's to take the task completely off their plates. Emburse is ensuring that what was once a manual, time-consuming process, is now autonomously handled by an intelligent agent that understands context, makes decisions within the right guardrails, and works on behalf of the user who just reviews and submits. This is only the beginning of how we will continue to redefine and deliver a truly reimagined experience for customers."

Powered by Years of Innovation Across the Travel and Spend Ecosystem

The AI agent acts autonomously and reliably because it is underpinned by the Emburse platform, a system of record for all travel and expense transactions and policies. It is built on over a decade of deep innovation and domain expertise, extensive integrations, advanced AI capabilities, and enterprise-grade financial intelligence infrastructure.

Emburse AI is purpose-built for finance, combining deep domain intelligence and intelligent orchestration with enterprise-grade automation-all while protecting customer trust. Data sovereignty is ensured with in-region inference, and safeguards around LLM responses ensure reliable outputs. Rather than relying solely on external LLMs, Emburse AI leverages expense-trained machine learning models to securely enhance, validate, and contextualize AI outputs for greater accuracy, compliance, and auditability.

The new agentic experience is a practical expression of Expense Intelligence, Emburse's approach to embedding AI, policy intelligence, and workflow automation across travel, expense, invoices, and payments. Rather than layering AI on top of legacy processes, Emburse brings intelligence directly into the systems where spend is captured, reviewed, approved, and governed.

Combined with its context-aware capabilities, the AI agent can fully automate the review, adjustment, and submission of expense reports-delivering a truly touchless experience for users and transforming the expense report into a thing of the past. Emburse AI delivers what users have always wanted, while providing complete visibility into what has been automated and the flexibility to review and adjust as needed.

"I was genuinely impressed by how intuitive and powerful this felt. The vision of a fully autonomous expense experience with minimal human effort is exactly what finance teams have been asking for. It has the potential to completely redefine the employee experience while dramatically reducing manual work for finance," said Senior Finance Executive at a Global Technology Company.

Additionally, Emburse seamlessly ingests receipt and transaction data from across the travel and spend ecosystem through hundreds of integrations, including major providers such as American Airlines AAdvantage Business, DoorDash for Business, Uber, Lyft, Amazon Business, Hertz, Renfe, The Parking Spot, as well as leading TMCs including AmTrav, FCM, CTM, and more.

What Makes a Touchless Expense Experience Possible

Emburse brings together the data, context, and intelligence needed to power a fundamentally different expense experience:

Extensive ecosystem integrations -Ingesting data across airlines, travel providers, marketplaces, and TMCs to deliver a complete, real-time view of spend

-Ingesting data across airlines, travel providers, marketplaces, and TMCs to deliver a complete, real-time view of spend Direct financial system connectivity -Integrations with corporate cards, financial institutions, and payment providers ensure transaction-level accuracy aligned with posted data: reducing reconciliation issues, minimizing rework, and accelerating processing

-Integrations with corporate cards, financial institutions, and payment providers ensure transaction-level accuracy aligned with posted data: reducing reconciliation issues, minimizing rework, and accelerating processing Frictionless, multi-channel data capture -Mobile capture, email forwarding, calendar integrations, and document uploads ensure every transaction is recorded accurately with minimal user effort

-Mobile capture, email forwarding, calendar integrations, and document uploads ensure every transaction is recorded accurately with minimal user effort AI-powered interpretation with Emburse AI -Intelligent mapping and auto-fill transform unstructured inputs into fully compliant expense reports, automatically identifying itemizations, removing non-expensable charges, and applying correct categorizations

-Intelligent mapping and auto-fill transform unstructured inputs into fully compliant expense reports, automatically identifying itemizations, removing non-expensable charges, and applying correct categorizations Accuracy that outperforms generic AI models -Reducing the need for manual corrections or re-submissions by delivering high-confidence outputs from the start

-Reducing the need for manual corrections or re-submissions by delivering high-confidence outputs from the start Proactive compliance with Emburse Assurance-Pre-submission AI checks validate reports against company policy, reducing rework and easing the burden on finance teams

To ensure complete expense confidence, Emburse Assurance, introduced in early 2026, complements the AI agent by providing an additional layer of AI-powered intelligence, performing pre-submission compliance checks to validate every report against company policy. This further reduces unnecessary back-and-forth between employees and approvers, while easing the burden on finance teams.

Availability

The new agentic expense experience will be available beginning in Fall 2026 as part of Emburse Enterprise Expense, with additional capabilities rolling out in the coming months. Emburse is equipping users with the ability to seamlessly toggle between the agentic and "classic" views, giving them the flexibility to adopt the new experience at their own pace.

Customers can sign up now to join the Early Adopter program and learn more here, with access rolling out in phases as the agentic experience becomes available.

About Emburse

Trusted globally by more than 12 million finance leaders, travel managers, and professionals, Emburse serves over 20,000 organizations in 200 countries and territories -including Global 2000 enterprises, SMBs, public sector agencies, and nonprofits.

By proactively managing and accurately validating spend, Emburse ensures robust financial governance, enhanced compliance, and unsurpassed visibility into spend behaviors all while dramatically streamlining the process for every employee.

Emburse's Expense Intelligence approach transforms reactive expense management into infrastructure for strategic growth. Powered by Emburse AI, it orchestrates corporate spend across travel booking, reimbursements, AP, and payments, embedding dynamic policy controls and predictive insights directly into workflows. This real-time approach empowers organizations to adapt quickly, reduce risk, and guide spend before money leaves the business.

Expense Intelligence is a framework for transformation, reshaping the role of finance teams from administrators to strategic drivers of organizational success.

To learn more about Emburse, visit www.emburse.com and check out our social channels @emburse.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Maura Lafferty

Firebrand Communications for Emburse

415.848.9175

emburse@firebrand.marketing