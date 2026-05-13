Annual flagship Partnerships Experience (iPX) event returns June 9-11, 2026, featuring expanded AI programming, product innovation roadmap, and immersive attendee experiences

impact.com, the global infrastructure for partnership-driven commerce, today announced the return of its flagship global event, Partnerships Experience (iPX), taking place June 9-11, 2026, in Austin, Texas. iPX 2026 will bring together more than 1,000 leaders across brands, creators, publishers, agencies, and technology partners to explore how AI, data, and partnerships are reshaping the future of marketing and commerce.

Across three days of keynotes, workshops, and immersive experiences, attendees will gain actionable insights into the evolving partnership economy, including impact.com's 2026 product vision, the accelerating role of AI in performance marketing, and new ways brands are building authentic, scalable growth through partnerships.

"iPX has always been where the partnership economy comes to life, and this year we're taking that vision even further," said Cristy Garcia, CMO of impact.com. "From the rise of AI-powered marketing to the next wave of product innovation at impact.com, we're giving brands and creators the clarity, tools, and connections they need to build what comes next."

This year's agenda emphasizes artificial intelligence as a core driver of partnership innovation. A featured fireside chat with impact.com CEO David A. Yovanno and AI leader Allie K. Miller will explore the real-world effect of AI on businesses, creators, and daily workflow. They'll discuss what it actually means to be an "AI-first" company; how AI agents are rewriting the rules of marketing and product discovery; and the essential skills that will matter in the next phase of business growth. In addition, EMARKETER will lead a data-driven session examining how AI is reshaping consumer behavior, and what those shifts mean for marketers navigating the next wave of digital engagement.

impact.com executives and product leaders will also spotlight how AI is embedded across the platform, and how brands can use it to automate discovery, optimize partner performance, and drive stronger business outcomes across the partnership lifecycle.

Yovanno will also deliver a keynote focused on how AI, Retail Media, and the new wave of creators are rewriting the rules of brand discovery. Chief Product Officer Max Ciccotosto will take the stage to unveil the company's 2026 Product Roadmap, offering attendees a first look at upcoming innovations across AI, Retail Media, creator marketing, and more, designed to simplify, automate, and optimize every stage of the partnership lifecycle. From discovery and recruitment to contracting, tracking, and payment, the roadmap will showcase how impact.com is building the infrastructure for the next era of performance-driven partnerships.

To close out the event, attendees will experience iPX Fest, a high-energy celebration featuring live music from DJ Eric Rhodes. The festival-style evening will bring the partnership community together for networking, entertainment, and celebration.

Throughout the event, attendees will also engage with leaders across the partnership ecosystem through breakout sessions on creator, traditional affiliate, and commerce content partnerships; deep dives into AI-driven growth strategies; hands-on workshops with impact.com product experts; and networking experiences designed to accelerate collaboration and growth.

The Austin edition of iPX 2026 is the first of four global iPX events impact.com is hosting this year. iPX London is set for June 30, iPX China on Sept. 3, and iPX Sydney on Sept. 10.

Registration for iPX 2026 in Austin is now open at impact.com/partnerships-experience/ and will close once it reaches maximum capacity.

About impact.com

impact.com is the world's leading global infrastructure for partnership-driven commerce, transforming the way businesses grow by enabling them to discover, manage, and scale partnerships across the entire customer journey. From affiliates and influencers to content publishers, brand ambassadors, and customer advocates, impact.com empowers brands to drive trusted, performance-based growth through authentic relationships. Its award-winning products Performance (affiliate), Creator (influencer), and Advocate (customer referral) unify every type of partner into one integrated platform. As consumers increasingly rely on recommendations from people and communities they trust, impact.com helps brands show up where it matters most. Today, over 5,000 global brands including Walmart, Uber, Shopify, Lenovo, L'Oréal, and Fanatics rely on impact.com to power more than 2 million partnerships, collectively generating over $110 billion in annual gross merchandise value (GMV).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260513883569/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

impact.com

Jenna Mills

public.relations@impact.com