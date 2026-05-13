Exobiosphere to Launch First Automated Drug Screening Mission in Orbit

Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) and Exobiosphere today announced a mission management contract on the International Space Station (ISS) that marks a concrete step toward making automated biological research in microgravity commercially accessible to researchers, agencies, pharmaceutical and biotech partners.

"Our mission management services exist to build a clear path for innovative ideas to become a reality in space," said Matt Magaña, president of Space, Defense and National Security, Voyager. "Facilitating this access to the ISS is critical to improving life here on Earth, and irrespective of platform, we have a proven path to do that."

Under the contract, Voyager Technologies Europe will serve as mission integrator for the Orbital High-Throughout Screener (OHTS), Exobiosphere's miniaturized platform aboard the ISS. Voyager will also provide project management support, including safety and verification to the NASA Safety Review standards, integration aboard the ISS and coordination of on-orbit operations for the installed OTHS payload.

"Our agency, research, and biotech partners have been telling us the same thing: they need high-throughput automated systems, increased access, and a higher cadence," said Kyle Acierno, CEO of Exobiosphere. "Hardware on station means we can serve partners continuously and start building the operational track record that opens the door to pharma and biotech at scale."

Built for repeat use, the OHTS architecture is modular: samples and consumable elements can be exchanged between campaigns, giving pharmaceutical and biotech clients a continuous pipeline of experiments without requiring a new hardware deployment each time. Follow-on contracts are expected.

"OHTS is the first payload of its kind, capable of running over 2,000 simultaneous drug screening samples in a single mission, with integrated brightfield and fluorescence microscopy, luminescence reading, and fully autonomous media and reagent exchange," said Olivia Borgue, co-founder and director of Engineering, Exobiosphere. "Having Voyager's expertise in ISS integration and mission management by our side means we can focus entirely on advancing the science and delivering real value to our clients."

The contract reinforces Voyager's track record of facilitating access to low-Earth orbit and advances Exobiosphere's mission to improve life on Earth through microgravity research.

"Voyager Technologies Europe is committed to supporting Europe's growing ambitions in Low Earth Orbit by working with International Space Station capabilities today and preparing for the next phase of commercial space stations with Starlab," said Mattia Pianorsi, managing director, Voyager Technologies Europe. "Our presence in Europe allows us to work closely with regional partners and institutions, turning advanced concepts into operational missions."

About Voyager Technologies

Voyager Technologies is a defense and space technology company committed to advancing and delivering transformative, mission-critical solutions. By tackling the most complex challenges, Voyager aims to unlock new frontiers for human progress, fortify national security, and protect critical assets from ground to space. For more information visit: voyagertechnologies.com and follow on LinkedIn and X.

About Exobiosphere

Exobiosphere is a space biotech company specializing in accelerated drug discovery. Its mission is to extend and improve life on Earth and in space by using microgravity as a new dimension for biology, enabling therapies that are hard or impossible to develop in a standard laboratory environment. Exobiosphere works to make space a routine and essential part of the biomedical research and development pipeline. For more information visit Exobiosphere.com and follow us on LinkedIn

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

Nora Ellish, The 10 Group USA for Voyager Technologies, Nora.Ellish@the10group.com

Ilaria Ferrari, Exobiosphere, ilaria.ferrari@exobiosphere.com