SINBON Electronics Partners with Nexcellent Energy to Expand Hydrogen Energy Applications Across Urban Industries

TAIPEI, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "We have always believed in working with partners who share the same vision," said Alex Shiung, Business Development Assistant Vice President at SINBON. "Together, we hope to build an ecosystem that is friendly to the environment and beneficial for the planet."

Beyond individual technologies, SINBON is also working to build a broader ecosystem of partners that share a common vision for sustainable energy innovation. By connecting technology providers, system integrators and operational partners, SINBON aims to develop scalable clean-energy solutions that can be deployed across cities and industries worldwide.

As cities worldwide push toward net-zero emissions, the need for cleaner and more flexible energy solutions is becoming increasingly urgent. Urban environments in particular face growing challenges in reducing emissions while maintaining reliable power for mobile and off-grid applications.

Addressing these challenges, SINBON, a sustainable solutions provider, has announced a collaboration with Nexcellent Energy, a Taiwan-based company specializing in hydrogen-powered energy systems. The partnership aims to accelerate the development of hydrogen power solutions designed for emerging urban energy needs.

By combining SINBON's expertise in system integration and manufacturing with Nexcellent Energy's hydrogen technology capabilities, the two companies plan to expand hydrogen energy applications across multiple sectors.

Under the collaboration, SINBON Electronics will leverage Nexcellent Energy's hydrogen power systems to jointly explore market opportunities across a range of applications, including micro electric vehicles, commercial drones, mobile hydrogen microgrids, and on-site AI data center power systems. Together, the two companies aim to expand the addressable market for scenarios requiring extended operating hours, low noise, and low carbon emissions - offering industries a compelling alternative to conventional battery-based solutions.

This vision is already taking shape through SINBON's broader partner network. As Swobbee, SINBON's international energy platform partner, expanded its battery-swapping infrastructure across major cities in the US, its CEO Thomas Duscha began noticing a different kind of urban energy challenge entirely.

In busy neighborhoods across the New York City, thousands of food trucks still rely on gasoline-powered generators to operate cooking equipment, refrigeration units and lighting - running for hours at a time, producing constant noise and emissions in dense urban streets. The situation highlights a growing need for cleaner and quieter mobile energy solutions that can better support urban sustainability.

SINBON, together with Swobbee and Nexcellent, are therefore exploring the deployment of modular hydrogen-powered energy systems as a cleaner alternative. Such systems could deliver stable power for mobile businesses like food trucks while significantly reducing both emissions and noise.

SINBON believes that collaborations like this represent an important step toward scaling sustainable energy solutions for cities worldwide. By working with partners that share a common vision for decarbonization and energy innovation, the company aims to accelerate the deployment of next-generation clean energy technologies and strengthen the global ecosystem for sustainable solutions.

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