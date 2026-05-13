EQS-News: GeoVax, Inc. / Key word(s): Science

GeoVax Highlights Emerging Role of Gedeptin(R) in Combination Immunotherapy Strategies Targeting Immunologically Cold Tumors



13.05.2026 / 15:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Company Expands Strategic Immuno-Oncology Positioning Around Tumor Microenvironment Modulation, Checkpoint Enhancement, and Multi-Tumor Development Potential ATLANTA, GA - May 13, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapies and vaccines for solid tumors and infectious diseases, today highlighted the expanding strategic relevance of its Gedeptin immuno-oncology program within the rapidly evolving landscape of combination immunotherapy and checkpoint inhibitor enhancement strategies. GeoVax believes Gedeptin's unique mechanism of localized tumor destruction combined with immune activation positions the program within a growing area of oncology focus: therapies designed to overcome immune resistance and enhance responsiveness to checkpoint inhibitors in immunologically "cold" tumors. Checkpoint inhibitors targeting PD-1 and PD-L1 have transformed cancer treatment across multiple tumor types; however, many solid tumors remain insufficiently responsive due to immune-suppressive tumor microenvironments, inadequate immune-cell infiltration, and incomplete tumor antigen recognition. As a result, oncologists are increasingly focused on combination approaches capable of improving checkpoint inhibitor response rates and extending durability of benefit. "Modern immuno-oncology is increasingly shifting toward combination strategies designed to improve the effectiveness of checkpoint inhibitors across broader patient populations," said David Dodd, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GeoVax. "We believe Gedeptin aligns directly with this trend by functioning not simply as a localized tumor therapy, but as a potential immune-sensitization platform capable of enhancing anti-tumor immune responses in tumors where checkpoint inhibitors alone may be insufficient." Key characteristics of the Gedeptin platform include: Tumor-agnostic mechanism of action independent of tumor histology or proliferation rate;

Strong bystander effect, allowing destruction of neighboring tumor cells even when only a fraction are directly transduced;

Tumor microenvironment remodeling and immune activation, potentially enhancing tumor recognition by the immune system;

Potential checkpoint sensitization, supporting combination strategies with PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors;

Compatibility with image-guided and intratumoral delivery approaches across multiple solid tumor settings. GeoVax's lead development focus for Gedeptin is a planned neoadjuvant combination study in recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), evaluating intratumoral Gedeptin together with PD-1 targeting immunotherapy in patients eligible for curative-intent surgery. The study is expected to evaluate pathologic response, immune biomarker modulation, and early event-free survival signals. "The oncology field is increasingly recognizing that durable checkpoint inhibitor responses may require direct modulation of the tumor microenvironment in addition to checkpoint blockade alone," continued Mr. Dodd. "We believe Gedeptin's ability to induce localized tumor destruction while simultaneously promoting immune activation creates a compelling rationale for combination development approaches designed to broaden and deepen immunotherapy responses. Importantly, we believe this mechanism may ultimately extend beyond localized disease settings and support broader applicability across metastatic solid tumors where immune resistance remains a major therapeutic challenge." Beyond head and neck cancer, GeoVax believes Gedeptin may have broader applicability across solid tumors characterized by: established checkpoint inhibitor treatment paradigms,

incomplete response durability,

immunologically suppressed tumor microenvironments,

and at least one lesion amenable to intratumoral or image-guided delivery. Potential future tumor targets under evaluation include melanoma, triple-negative breast cancer, cutaneous malignancies, and additional metastatic solid tumor settings. "As the oncology landscape evolves beyond single-agent checkpoint inhibition toward increasingly sophisticated combination approaches, we believe therapies capable of enhancing immune recognition and overcoming tumor resistance mechanisms may become increasingly important," added Mr. Dodd. "Our objective is to position Gedeptin within that emerging therapeutic landscape as a differentiated immune-enabling platform with potential applicability across multiple solid tumor indications." About Gedeptin Gedeptin is GeoVax's proprietary gene-directed enzyme prodrug therapy (GDEPT) platform under development for the treatment of solid tumors. The therapy is designed for intratumoral administration and utilizes a non-replicating adenoviral vector to deliver purine nucleoside phosphorylase (PNP) directly into tumor tissue. Following administration of fludarabine, the PNP enzyme converts the prodrug into a potent localized cytotoxic agent that destroys tumor cells while simultaneously generating immune-activating signals within the tumor microenvironment. GeoVax is advancing development plans to evaluate Gedeptin in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors, including pembrolizumab, with the goal of amplifying anti-tumor immune activation and broadening therapeutic applicability across multiple solid tumor indications. About GeoVax GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of vaccines and immunotherapies addressing high-consequence infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers. GeoVax's priority program is GEO-MVA, a Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA)-based vaccine targeting mpox and smallpox. The program is advancing under an expedited regulatory pathway, with plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in the second half of 2026, to address critical global needs for expanded orthopoxvirus vaccine supply and biodefense preparedness. In oncology, GeoVax is developing Gedeptin, a gene-directed enzyme prodrug therapy (GDEPT) designed to enhance immune checkpoint inhibitor activity. Gedeptin has completed a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial in advanced head and neck cancer and is being advanced into combination strategies, including planned neoadjuvant and first-line settings. GeoVax's broader pipeline includes the development of GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate being evaluated in immunocompromised and other patient populations. GeoVax maintains a global intellectual property portfolio supporting its infectious disease and oncology programs and continues to evaluate strategic partnerships and funding opportunities aligned with its development priorities. For more information, visit www.geovax.com . Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements regarding GeoVax's business plans. The words "believe," "look forward to," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, including whether: GeoVax is able to obtain acceptable results from ongoing or future clinical trials of its investigational products, GeoVax's immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines can provoke the desired responses, and those products or vaccines can be used effectively, GeoVax's viral vector technology adequately amplifies immune responses to cancer antigens, GeoVax can develop and manufacture its immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines with the desired characteristics in a timely manner, GeoVax's immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will be safe for human use, GeoVax's vaccines will effectively prevent targeted infections in humans, GeoVax's immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will receive regulatory approvals necessary to be licensed and marketed, GeoVax raises required capital to complete development, there is development of competitive products that may be more effective or easier to use than GeoVax's products, GeoVax will be able to enter into favorable manufacturing and distribution agreements, and other factors, over which GeoVax has no control. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K that we have filed and will file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Company Contact:

info@geovax.com

678-384-7220 Media Contact:

Jessica Starman

media@geovax.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: GeoVax, Inc.





13.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News