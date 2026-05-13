EQS-News: Aseon Labs, Inc. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Aseon Labs Emerges From Stealth to Solve the Infrastructure Crisis Holding Back Autonomous Vehicles



13.05.2026 / 15:06 CET/CEST

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Modular, In-city "Reset Pods" Eliminate Depot Dependency, Unlocking Exponential Savings, Continuous Fleet Operation and Scalable Urban Autonomy SAN FRANCISCO, CA - May 13, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Autonomous vehicles are already operating in major cities, but the systems that keep them running are fundamentally broken. Today, fleets routinely leave their service areas multiple times per day to travel to centralized depots for charging, cleaning, and servicing. These trips often span 10-15 miles each way, resulting in up to an hour lost per maintenance cycle, not including up to an additional 45 minutes of travel time per trip. The result is a significant share of miles driven without passengers; in some markets, nearly half of total miles are empty, much of it tied to basic servicing logistics. As autonomous fleets expand, this off-road infrastructure - not the driving itself - is emerging as the primary constraint on growth. Aseon Labs is launching out of stealth to address this problem directly, introducing a new category of infrastructure designed to keep autonomous vehicles operating continuously within cities. The company is building a distributed network of modular robotic "reset pods" that allow autonomous vehicles to independently charge, clean, inspect, recalibrate, and reset themselves without ever leaving their service zones. Deployed directly into existing urban environments, the pods act as an intelligent edge infrastructure layer for autonomous mobility, replacing centralized depots with always-available, machine-driven service infrastructure that dramatically reduces fleet downtime and operational costs while enabling continuous, city-scale autonomy. "The industry solved the driving problem faster than expected," said George Kalligeros, Co-Founder of Aseon Labs. "What it's running into now is the reality that operating these fleets is far more complex. Vehicles are autonomous on the road, but the moment they need servicing, everything becomes manual again - and that's where scale breaks." Each Aseon reset pod is a fully integrated autonomous servicing unit capable of handling core fleet functions including charging, interior cleaning, data synchronization, automated inspection, and vehicle reset operations, with additional capabilities such as lost-and-found handling, exterior washing, and advanced cleaning. Designed to fit within a single parking space and requiring no permanent construction, the systems can be delivered via flatbed truck and operational within 24 hours across locations including parking lots, gas stations, and roadside infrastructure. Critically, Aseon pods can also integrate directly with existing, underutilized DC fast-charging networks, enabling EV infrastructure operators to increase utilization rates while giving autonomous fleets access to distributed, on-route servicing without the need for new centralized depots. Aseon operates these pods as a managed network rather than selling hardware, allowing fleet operators to access infrastructure on a usage basis while the company handles deployment, orchestration, and maintenance. The model is designed to place infrastructure within roughly one mile of vehicles - bringing servicing up to 15x closer to the operating zone and eliminating the need for long, unproductive trips across cities. This approach delivers significant economic advantages. Aseon estimates its infrastructure can reduce reset costs by approximately 50% and cut downtime by up to 65%, while increasing revenue per vehicle by more than $50,000 annually by keeping vehicles in service longer and eliminating unnecessary travel. "Autonomous vehicles aren't failing on the road - they're failing in the parking lot," said Dan Keene, Co-Founder of Aseon Labs. "Every time a vehicle leaves its service area, that's lost revenue. When you bring servicing into the operating zone, you fundamentally change the economics of the entire system." Aseon is creating a new category: autonomous fleet infrastructure. Similar to how EV charging networks and telecom systems became foundational layers for modern cities, Aseon's distributed service nodes are designed to support continuous, high-density autonomous operations without reliance on centralized facilities. The company is currently engaged with autonomous vehicle operators and major infrastructure partners, including leading EV charging network providers and commercial real estate stakeholders, and has begun allocating early pilot deployments. Aseon Labs is led by repeat founders George Kalligeros and Dan Keene, who previously built and scaled one of the world's largest battery-swapping networks for shared micromobility through their company Pushme, which was acquired by TIER. The platform expanded to more than 5,000 locations across 40 cities globally, supporting hundreds of thousands of vehicles, with TIER raising over $600 million from investors including SoftBank, Goldman Sachs, and Ford. As the autonomous vehicle market enters a period of rapid expansion, the absence of scalable, in-city infrastructure is becoming increasingly visible. Without it, fleet utilization declines, costs rise, and growth slows. Aseon's vision is to deploy thousands of reset pods across major urban environments, forming a dense, distributed infrastructure network embedded directly into the fabric of cities. In that future, autonomous vehicles no longer pause for operations - they remain in motion, supported by infrastructure that is always present, always nearby, and largely invisible.



About Aseon Labs

Aseon Labs is building the infrastructure layer that enables autonomous vehicle fleets to operate continuously within cities. Through a distributed network of modular, autonomous service pods, Aseon allows vehicles to charge, clean, inspect, and reset without relying on centralized depots. The company's mission is to unlock the next phase of autonomous mobility by solving the infrastructure challenges that limit scale. Learn more at aseonlabs.com . Contact:

Jonathan Phillips

Aseon@PhillComm.Global View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Aseon Labs, Inc.





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